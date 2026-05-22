Free People to Collaborate with Volkswagen

The partnership is a first of its kind for the brand, kicking off the summer.

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Free People is excited to announce its first-ever collaboration with Volkswagen of America. This marks a new venture for both companies, bringing together two names that naturally evoke the feeling of summer nostalgia: road trips, coastal drives, and a carefree sense of adventure. Rooted in a shared love of travel, the collaboration taps into the spirit of the brand's Feels Like Free People campaign.

FP x VW

The collaboration kicks off May 20th with a multi-day summer road trip from Southern to Northern California. The trip will showcase a custom-wrapped Volkswagen ID. Buzz featuring Free People's iconic shopping bag print. The concept places friend of the brand, Nesrin Danan, and a group of friends on a journey with a series of planned stops, including a visit to a private collection of vintage Volkswagens in Oxnard, Free People retail locations along the way, and a finale event at Free People's Napa Valley store.

"The ID. Buzz was made for moments exactly like this—windows down, good friends, and the open road ahead. Collaborating with Free People felt like a natural fit; both brands carry a spirit of freedom and wanderlust that's been part of Volkswagen's DNA for decades. We're thrilled to bring that feeling to life this summer in a way that's fresh, fun, and deeply authentic to who we are," said Rachael Zaluzec, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Brand Marketing, Volkswagen of America.

The trip concludes at Free People's Napa Valley store, for an event on May 21st from 5-8PM, featuring live music, refreshments and giveaways.

Be sure to follow along on @FreePeople and @VW.

WHAT: Free People x VW Collaboration

WHEN : Thursday, May 21st, 2026

CONTACT: McKenzie Yard, [email protected]

ABOUT FREE PEOPLE

Free People is a global women's lifestyle brand, defined by creativity, curiosity and adventure, with offerings in unique apparel, intimate wear, shoes and accessories, and beauty and wellness. The Philadelphia-based retailer is available via global, UK and French sites, top department and specialty stores, as well as via Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT VW

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen of America, Inc. is an operating unit of Volkswagen Group of America, which is an indirect subsidiary of Volkswagen AG. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Volkswagen of America sells the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, Golf GTI, Golf R, ID.4, ID. Buzz, Jetta, Jetta GLI, Taos, and Tiguan vehicles through more than 600 independent U.S. dealers. Volkswagen Group of America operates a state-of-the-art assembly facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which produces Volkswagen brand vehicles, including the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport. The global Volkswagen Group is one of the world's largest producers of passenger cars and Europe's largest automaker. Learn more at www.vw.com or media.vw.com.

SOURCE Free People