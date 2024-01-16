Free School Fair to Fill Tampa Zoo, Bring Families Together for 'School Choice Safari'

First 100 children in attendance to receive free safari hats

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark on a School Choice Safari next weekend at the Tampa Zoo. The safari-themed K-12 fair on Saturday, Jan. 27 will be a day of fun, animal interactions, and learning, shining a light on how Florida's school choices have expanded this year. Come ready to explore more than 30 education options, and stick around for the family fun — including face painting, cotton candy, and photo opportunities with the Zoo's mascots.

The free School Choice Safari will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Tampa Zoo's Saunders Pavilion. Homeschool and microschool communities, neighborhood public schools, public charter options, and private schools will all host booths and hand out information to families. More than 450 participants are expected to attend and "shop" schools. Special prizes will be raffled off throughout the event, including $50 gas cards, children's bikes, and family passes to the zoo.

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week 2024, a nationwide celebration of K-12 learning choices of all types. The Tampa fair will share in the week's celebratory spirit, featuring lawn games, magic, music, and a photo booth, as well as free safari hats for the first 100 children through the doors. Free popcorn, juice, and soda will be available.

Information will be available for families in both English and Spanish through the involvement of Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, a project of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"Florida families have such an abundance of school options and community support providers. Don't miss out on this chance to connect with local Tampa-area resources and enjoy fun as a family during School Choice Week," said Stacy Hahn of GuidEd.

The Tampa School Choice Safari is hosted by GuidEd. GuidEd's mission is to provide unbiased and trusted guidance to families by sharing the tools and information necessary to make the best educational choices for their children.

Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park is located at 1101 W. Sligh Ave. Families should head to the Saunders Pavilion.

Learn more and RSVP for the free event at tampaschoolfair.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

