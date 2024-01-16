Free School Fair to Fill Tampa Zoo, Bring Families Together for 'School Choice Safari'

News provided by

National School Choice Week

16 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

First 100 children in attendance to receive free safari hats

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark on a School Choice Safari next weekend at the Tampa Zoo. The safari-themed K-12 fair on Saturday, Jan. 27 will be a day of fun, animal interactions, and learning, shining a light on how Florida's school choices have expanded this year. Come ready to explore more than 30 education options, and stick around for the family fun — including face painting, cotton candy, and photo opportunities with the Zoo's mascots.

The free School Choice Safari will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Tampa Zoo's Saunders Pavilion. Homeschool and microschool communities, neighborhood public schools, public charter options, and private schools will all host booths and hand out information to families. More than 450 participants are expected to attend and "shop" schools. Special prizes will be raffled off throughout the event, including $50 gas cards, children's bikes, and family passes to the zoo.

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week 2024, a nationwide celebration of K-12 learning choices of all types. The Tampa fair will share in the week's celebratory spirit, featuring lawn games, magic, music, and a photo booth, as well as free safari hats for the first 100 children through the doors. Free popcorn, juice, and soda will be available.

Information will be available for families in both English and Spanish through the involvement of Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, a project of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"Florida families have such an abundance of school options and community support providers. Don't miss out on this chance to connect with local Tampa-area resources and enjoy fun as a family during School Choice Week," said Stacy Hahn of GuidEd.

The Tampa School Choice Safari is hosted by GuidEd. GuidEd's mission is to provide unbiased and trusted guidance to families by sharing the tools and information necessary to make the best educational choices for their children.

Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park is located at 1101 W. Sligh Ave. Families should head to the Saunders Pavilion.

Learn more and RSVP for the free event at tampaschoolfair.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Also from this source

New Year, New Schools: Survey Shows Half of U.S. Parents Plan to Find Different K-12 Schools for their Children in 2024

New Year, New Schools: Survey Shows Half of U.S. Parents Plan to Find Different K-12 Schools for their Children in 2024

More than half of U.S. parents (65%) say they wish they had more information about education options for their children, according to a parent...
Students to Demonstrate School Spirit during School Choice Week Rallies

Students to Demonstrate School Spirit during School Choice Week Rallies

Students at two Indiana voucher-accepting schools will express their enthusiasm for learning –– and share why they love going to school each day ––...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.