Free tech skills training available to young adults in Queens through new program from Queens Community House and CompTIA

Comprehensive course will prepare students for jobs in technical support

QUEENS, N.Y., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Free career training that can lead to employment in the fast-growing technology workforce is available to young adults in Queens through a new program offered by Queens Community House (QCH), one of the borough's largest social service organizations, and CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) workforce and industry.

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 who live in Queens are eligible for the tech training program, which begins Aug. 29 and continues through Dec. 21. No prior experience in technology is required to enroll. QCH has partnered with the CompTIA Tech Career Academy in the training program, which is funded by a grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration.

"QCH is always looking for exciting opportunities to engage young adults in Queens and provide them with tools to help them to succeed in employment," said Alexandria Sumpter-Delves, QCH Division Director of College and Career Services. "This partnership with CompTIA will give members of our YouthBuild program points of entry into the tech sector."

"Tech support professionals have a frontline role in almost every aspect of technology, from cybersecurity and data security to cloud computing and emerging technologies," said Nancy Hammervik, chief solutions officer, CompTIA. "It's the best on-the-job training ground for future advancement and specialization. We are excited to team with QCH to offer this life-changing career training class."

Help desk, technical support and related job roles are among the most in-demand tech positions in today's economy. In June, employers across the country listed nearly 23,000 job openings for tech support specialists.[1]

Enrollees will receive live online training from a CompTIA instructor in the technical and soft skills required to work in help desk and tech support roles. Students will also prepare for the CompTIA A+ certification exam, the industry's most recognized professional credential for launching a tech career. The class will meet Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the QCH Pomonok Community Center, 67-09 Kissena Blvd., Flushing. For more information visit https://www.comptia.org/landing/queenshouse-free-it-training/index.html?sfredirect=/queens-it-training.

About Queens Community House

Queens Community House (QCH) is a multi-service settlement house committed to serving the diverse neighborhoods of Queens. QCH serves more than 25,000 children, youth, adults, and older adults every year. Our mission is to provide individuals and families with the tools to enrich their lives and build healthy, inclusive communities. Through a broad network of programs operating out of 40 sites in 15 neighborhoods, we offer Queens residents a needed support system at every stage of life, helping them to develop the knowledge, confidence, and skills to change their lives for the better and become active participants in their larger community. To learn more, visit https://www.qchnyc.org/.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Each year CompTIA, directly and through its global network of partners, provides millions of people with training, education and certification. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/

