FREE VIRTUAL SUPPORT GROUPS AVAILABLE TO THOSE AFFECTED BY LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES AND SUFFERING WITH AN EATING DISORDER

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIF., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devastating wildfires impacting Los Angeles, Alsana – a leader in mental health support and eating disorder treatment – is offering free virtual support groups for those struggling with an eating disorder and affected by the crisis. Led by Alsana's licensed and expert therapists, each virtual session is designed to address the unique mental health needs of those dealing with an eating disorder as well as the significant emotional impact of the tragedy in Los Angeles. Alsana will offer these support groups for adults, alumni and families of an adolescent with an eating disorder.

"As someone who lives and works in the greater Los Angeles area, I feel the weight of this devastation to my core. The emotional toll of these fires can be overwhelming, particularly for individuals already struggling with an eating disorder," said Jessica Harris, LMFT, CEDS, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Clinical Officer. "We are here to help in our own specialized way. At Alsana, we recognize the importance of timely mental health interventions to aid recovery and foster long-term healing, and we're privileged to offer a safe and supportive space where we can navigate these difficulties together."

In addition, Alsana will offer a free support group for mental health professionals impacted by the wildfires.

"Treatment providers in our local community are currently managing the impact on their own lives as well as continuing to deliver mental health services for those in need of care. We intend to be of service to them and provide a safe space where they can gain the support they need in community with other professionals," said Jordan Watson, CEO of Alsana.

Each free virtual session is designed to address the unique mental health needs that arise during and after disasters, including anxiety, trauma and stress. Participants will have the option of joining one of four groups – Alsana alumni, community professionals, adults suffering from eating disorders and families/caregivers of an adolescent suffering with eating disorders. These dedicated groups give individuals the opportunity to connect with others facing similar experiences while receiving guidance from licensed professionals specializing in emotional resilience and eating recovery.

Free virtual support groups for the upcoming week of January 20 include the following and can be accessed by registering at this link.

Alsana Alumni Group (existing group open to those impacted by the fires)

Led by Jenn Berry, MA, LPC-S, National Director of Family Programs

Healthcare Professionals Impacted by the Fires Community Group

Led Margot Rittenhouse, MS, LPCC, Director of Clinical Services and Molly Binenfeld, Primary Therapist

Families/caregivers of an adolescent suffering with eating disorders impacted by the fires

Led by Led by Jenn Berry, MA, LPC-S, National Director of Family Programs

Adults over 18 years old struggling with an eating disorder

Support group lead TBA

Alsana offers regular and ongoing virtual support groups that are available every other Friday at noon PST to help people suffering from eating disorders know they are not alone and to inspire hope. They can be accessed at Alsana's support group webpage. For questions about the free support groups offered to those impacted by the Los Angeles fires, call 866-375-1890 or visit the California wildfire support group link on Alsana's website.

About Alsana®

Alsana is an eating recovery community with virtual Day Treatment (vPHP) and Intensive Outpatient (vIOP ) treatment programs across the United States, in addition to in-person Residential and PHP/ IOP programs in Alabama and California. Alsana's eating disorder treatment programs are compassion-focused, evidence-based, and designed in alignment with Alsana's Adaptive Care Model®. This whole-person approach addresses healing in all areas of clients' lives by integrating medical, nutritional, and therapeutic care with movement and relational therapies. Alsana serves adult clients of all genders and sexual identities struggling with a broad spectrum of eating, feeding, and co-occurring mental health conditions . Alsana's programs accommodate the unique needs of vegan clients and clients struggling with ED-DMT1, also known as "diabulimia." Learn more at www.alsana.com

