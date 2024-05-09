Free Webcast to Explore Considerate Behavior at Work

SkillPath invites professionals to participate in a free interactive discussion on business etiquette.

MISSION, Kan., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've ever thought that people at work have forgotten how to act, you're not alone. Workplace etiquette has gotten increasingly complex – and it's not just manners. SkillPath is offering a free, live webcast at 1 pm CST on May 15 to explore what is considerate behavior at work.

Facilitator Michael Netto will guide learners through an interactive session covering four primary topics:

Professional work behavior – our actions, appearance and attitude Giving consideration to varying communication style and personality types Navigating professional social situations – meetings, networking events, client lunches Making small talk and using the multitude of communication tools in the workplace

This complimentary program is one of several the organization offers each year, and will be followed with a short Q&A session. Registration is open through the day of the event at: Business Etiquette Essentials .

About SkillPath

SkillPath is a 501(c)(3) learning and development organization, delivering strategic and innovative business training solutions to professionals worldwide since 1989.

To learn more about SkillPath training, visit our website at www.skillpath.com .

