Free Webinar - Can AI Really Improve Parenting?

Fusion Education Group hosts John Spencer to help parent navigate the artificial intelligence maze

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Education Group (FEG), the national leader in personalized learning, is excited to announce an upcoming webinar on the topic of "How AI Can Improve Parenting," featuring renowned educator and author John Spencer. This webinar aims to equip parents with valuable insights and strategies to navigate the ever-changing educational landscape driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

"Fusion Education Group strives to provide valuable insights and practical strategies to parents, empowering them to navigate an evolving educational landscape," said Margaret Gregory, Fusion Academy Area Head of School. "We believe that equipping parents with knowledge about AI and its impact on education is crucial in fostering positive student learning experiences and preparing them for the future."

Traditionally, parents followed this formula for success: attend school, excel academically, graduate from university, and climb the corporate ladder. AI technologies disrupted that linear path and constantly shapes the complex maze of student learning. The "How AI Can Improve Parenting" webinar promises to be an enlightening and empowering experience for parents looking to guide their children through the dynamic educational landscape shaped by AI.

What: "How AI Can Improve Parenting"
Who: Educator and author John Spencer
When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. Eastern 
How: Register here (registrants will receive a zoom link to the webinar)

Spencer, a former middle school teacher and current college professor, is committed to transforming schools into hubs of creativity and wonder. Spencer aims to empower parents and educators to unlock the creative potential within each student.

"AI technologies are reshaping the educational landscape," Spencer said. "It is crucial for parents to understand how to leverage these advancements to empower their children's learning journey."

During the webinar, participants can expect to gain the following key learnings:

  • Empowering students to learn in both school and home environments.
  • Identifying the vital skills that will enable students to become self-directed learners.
  • Exploring how creativity and curiosity can foster adaptability in students, preparing them to navigate a complex and unpredictable world.

"Parents will find John Spencer's expertise and passion for design thinking make him an ideal speaker on AI," Gregory said. "His insights will inspire parents to embrace creativity and curiosity as essential elements in their children's education, preparing them to thrive in a complex and unpredictable world."

Spencer is the author of three books that delve into innovation in the classroom, student empowerment, and the transformative power of design thinking. As a dedicated education advocate, Spencer also offers many resources for teachers and parents on his website, accessible here.

Gregory is Area Head of School in Greenwich, Connecticut, and invited families to learn more about Fusion's summer program, which includes courses for credit, tutoring, and post-secondary counseling. Fusion offers more than 250 summer courses. Gregory invites families to attend a Summer Open House, Thursday Jun 21, 2023, at 6:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada). Register here.

Gregory added that families can take advantage of a limited-time 20-percent discount when they enroll in summer courses.

FEG is guided by the fundamental belief in the immense potential in every person; its mission is to help each student flourish, academically, socially, and emotionally. FEG hosts monthly webinars free and open to the public to support parents raising middle and high schoolers.

Register here for the webinar or to learn more about Fusion Education Group.

About Fusion Education Group: Fusion Education Group (FEG) is a revolutionary innovator in personalized education. FEG provides accredited personalized education for 10,000 middle and high school students annually at Fusion Academy, with 80 campuses that offer one-to-one instruction; Barnstable Academy, which offers traditional college prep in a small school setting in New Jersey; and Fusion Global Academy, which offers one-to-one personalized education through a completely virtual campus that serves students in all 50 states and 33 countries. Learn more about FEG's national events here.

