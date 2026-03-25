Freed-Hardeman Lions Capture Second NAIA National Title in Three Years After Historic 32-Game Run

"Coach (Drew) Stutts and (Assistant) Coach (Grant) Burns have done an excellent job of raising the standard on campus," FHU Athletic Director Jonathan Estes said. "It's really impressive what they've been able to do with different players."

FHU's dominance this season has been nothing short of remarkable. The Lions surged through the year with a 32-game winning streak, including an undefeated run through conference play against a competitive Mid-South Conference field that sent multiple teams deep into the national tournament.

They carried that momentum into the postseason, capturing their fourth consecutive Mid-South Conference Tournament championship — an unprecedented achievement for the program. Hosting the opening rounds on their home floor, the Lions continued to build on their success before advancing to Kansas City for the NAIA National Tournament.

There, Freed-Hardeman won three games in five days to earn a spot in the national championship, setting up a highly anticipated rematch against Langston (Okla.) University from the 2024 title game.

Comparing this title to the one he helped win in 2024, Phil Horton said, "This one feels special. I know how hard it is to win it once, so winning it twice is amazing."

Horton himself was amazing, leading FHU's offense with 18 points and at the window with six rebounds. For his efforts, Horton was honored as the Chuck Taylor Tournament Most Valuable Player.

"I love Phil Horton," chuckled Stutts. "He has allowed me to coach him hard and, boy, did it pay off today."

Jailen Anderson scored 16 points, including going 10-for-11 from the free-throw line, while DJ McIntyre contributed 14 points.

Attending all of the games in Kansas City, FHU President David R. Shannon said about the game, "It's just great to see the team and to be able to see so many fans that come and have that experience together."

Dr. Matt Cook, an FHU Bible professor, made the trip to Kansas City, and loved seeing some of his students do what they do best.

"What was really cool is I had a couple of freshmen in my Life of Christ class this fall thinking they were just freshmen and weren't going to play. But they played a big part and so I'm really proud of Caleb (Thomas) and Rodney (Henderson)."

After FHU's most successful season ever, the campus and community will gather in the coming days to honor the team's incredible achievement, marking a moment of pride that will be remembered across FHU for years to come.

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University