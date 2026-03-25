Freed-Hardeman University Adds Specialized Concentrations to MBA Program

HENDERSON, Tenn., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Students in Freed-Hardeman University's highly rated Master of Business Administration program can now choose from three specialized concentrations: Business Analytics, Accounting or Organizational Leadership. The additions are designed to provide a strong business foundation while offering flexibility to align coursework with individual career goals.

Freed-Hardeman University’s online MBA program offers working professionals the flexibility to complete coursework from anywhere while pursuing specialized concentrations.

"These program updates are an extension of our mission," said Dr. Kristen Roberson, director of graduate business programs at FHU. "We want our students to understand business broadly, but we also want them to leave with defined strengths. These new concentrations build deeper expertise in areas where employers consistently report growing demand, allowing our graduates to enter the workforce prepared to contribute immediately."

Each emphasis incorporates upper-level coursework that builds on the MBA core, with faculty designing and teaching courses aligned with their expertise. The Business Analytics concentration focuses on data interpretation and informed decision-making; the Accounting concentration strengthens expertise in financial reporting, analysis and ethical stewardship; and the Organizational Leadership concentration emphasizes strategic execution, team development and leading through complexity.

"The expectations placed on leaders have expanded," said Dr. Trent Adams, assistant dean of Graduate Admissions at FHU. "Organizations need individuals who can anticipate change, set priorities, execute plans and guide teams with clarity. These concentrations provide structured preparation for those responsibilities while preserving the strength of the MBA core curriculum."

Freed-Hardeman's MBA program remains fully online, including accounting that supports Tennessee CPA requirements, allowing working professionals to complete coursework while continuing their careers. The program is also among the most affordable online MBA options in Tennessee, combining accessible tuition with small class sizes, experienced faculty and a Christian approach to leadership.

Applications for the MBA program and its new concentrations are now open, and students can take advantage of five start dates per year. Visit fhu.edu/academics/graduate/graduate-studies-in-business/business-administration to learn more or to apply.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. Located in Henderson, Tennessee, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University