Hundreds Brave Icy Weather to Attend FHU Spiritual Growth Workshop

"While having to cancel the FHU Lectureship because of the ice was disappointing, we were reminded of God's rich blessings by those who attended and supported the Spiritual Growth Workshop," said Dr. Doug Burleson, director of the annual lectureship. "We left the workshop encouraged, fulfilled and ready to take what we learned to better serve our friends and neighbors."

Because of remaining icy conditions, all sessions were held in Dryden Auditorium, and campus shuttles were available to transport visitors to and from the Jones Family Dining Hall. The FHU Associates offered a mini version of their famous FHBrew in Dryden's hospitality room, serving specialty coffees, teas and pastries to guests, with proceeds benefitting student scholarships.

The Spiritual Growth Workshop was planned as an abbreviated alternative to lectureship which would allow those in close proximity to FHU to learn together. Several attendees, however, still chose to travel greater distances in order to be there in person.

Brenda Hambelton and her husband made the six-hour drive from their home in Gainesville, Missouri, to attend the workshop. "We plan for the lectureship every year. So even though that didn't happen, I'm so glad we have this," she shared. "My experience this week has been teary and wonderful. I've heard so many things to think about and go back home and implement."

Hambelton enjoyed attending Friday's women's session, led by Kristen Hicks, on the topic of "Leaving Behind Broken Cisterns for the Fountain of Living Water." She noted that the shorter schedule made it easier for her to choose which sessions to attend. "I love the lectureship but it's impossible to hear every speaker that you want to hear. The slower pace of the workshop has been nice and allowed me to attend almost every session that I wanted."

Snow and ice also didn't keep FHU alumnus John Savage from traveling to Henderson from Louisville, Kentucky, for the workshop. As the president and principal of Academy for Individual Excellence, a pre-K through 12th grade school in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, Savage gathered insight from the session "Impactful Families: Making the Most of Everyday," led by Ben Coleman, adjunct instructor of Bible at FHU and Family and Education Minister at Bartlett Woods in Bartlett, Tennessee. "I work with kids and families, and I've been gathering lessons about the impact of prayer. I've been dwelling on it, and I plan to share that when I return," Savage said.

Following the closing session, "Discipline Yourself for Godliness: The Spiritual Disciplines for Spiritual Growth," led by Dr. Matt Cook, assistant professor of Bible, Savage left the three-day workshop feeling "full." "I came here to be fed," he said. "And this workshop reminded me to not carry all of the baggage we tend to carry, but instead to be sure we keep our relationship with God and to not compare ourselves to each other."

FHU President David R. Shannon thanked everyone who helped plan and attend the workshop, whether in person or online. Acknowledging the challenging week both lectureship committees faced in pivoting to the new format, he emphasized that FHU was not alone in the effort. "We can see how God has truly used this time. Thank you, God! This has been a good and pleasant time together."

All plans for the 90th Annual Bible Lectureship, set to study the gospel of Matthew, have been moved to 2027. Although the planning committee initially referred to it as the 91st, they decided the 2027 event will officially be recognized as the 90th anniversary.

