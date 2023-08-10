Freedom Bank Announces Annual Campaign Celebration to Support Economic Inclusion

News provided by

The Freedom Bank of Virginia

10 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Bank Foundation Continues to Raise Funds to Achieve Greater Equality and Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs of Color in the DC Region

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia announced today it will be hosting its second annual Freedom Bank Foundation Campaign Celebration on Thursday, September 14 in Reston, Virginia. The Annual Campaign raises funds to promote economic inclusion in the local community and builds on the exciting work the Freedom Bank Foundation has engaged in with the Community Business Partnership (CBP) through the NOVA Freedom Fund which provides financing and technical assistance for minorities and entrepreneurs of color in the DC Region.

"We are thrilled to host the Freedom Bank Foundation Campaign Celebration at the iconic Reston Town Center Pavilion. It will be a fun evening focused on raising awareness and funds to increase economic inclusion and make our communities, more vibrant, and more equitable. We have already seen the fruits of the Foundation's work with the help of the CBP through the NOVA Freedom Fund. The Fund has assisted local business owners transform their trajectory with essential funding to help their business grow and thrive," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO. "Our Board of Directors and employees are committed to this important work, and we invite our clients, shareholders, vendor partners, friends and community members to take advantage of this opportunity to help the Foundation fulfil its critical mission," continued Mr. Thomas.

The Freedom Bank Foundation is a nonprofit, tax exempt charitable organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Donations are tax deductible as allowed by law. Businesses or individuals who are interested in attending or learning more about the Campaign Celebration or the Foundation are asked to contact [email protected] or visit freedom.bank/foundation.

About Freedom Bank

Freedom Bank is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

Contact:
Joseph J. Thomas
President & Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 703-667-4161
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Freedom Bank of Virginia

