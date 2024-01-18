Freedom Bank Hires David Sanders as Chief Accounting Officer

New Hire Brings Additional Talent and Experience to Bank's Finance Team

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia ("Freedom Bank") announced today that it has hired David Sanders as Chief Accounting Officer. In his role as Chief Accounting Officer, David will have oversight of the accounting department and will work with the finance team to ensure that each line of business has financial metrics and business intelligence to effectively execute on the Bank's strategy.

"David is an excellent addition to the Freedom Bank leadership team. He brings demonstrated accounting experience and will be an asset in assisting with bank wide finance functions, ALCO, and regulatory reporting. David will play a critical role in strengthening the Bank's financial reporting and preparing the Bank for continued growth and scale," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO.

"I am excited to join the Freedom Bank team as Chief Accounting Officer," said David Sanders. "I look forward to being a part of this successful organization filled with talented colleagues and helping drive the company's financial performance and operational success."

David brings extensive finance experience and is a licensed CPA. He was most recently employed by National Cooperative Bank, where he was Senior Vice President, Controller and Data Governance Officer. At National Cooperative Bank he was responsible for overseeing accounting, finance and financial strategy, internal controls and regulatory reporting, financial and management reporting, budgets, and forecasts. David earned his MBA from the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking and a Master of Science in Accounting from the George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Maryland.

About Freedom Bank

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

