Freedom Bank Opens New Branch in Tysons and Relocates Corporate Offices

Bank Expands its Fairfax County Footprint During its 25th Anniversary Year

FAIRFAX, Va., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: FDVA) today announced that it has relocated its corporate offices and The Freedom Bank of Virginia has opened a new branch co-located in the heart of Tysons Corner at 1750 Tysons Blvd., McLean, VA 22102. This milestone marks a significant step in the bank's continued growth and long-term investment in Northern Virginia during its 25th anniversary.

Located in the region's most dynamic business and residential corridor, the new Tysons branch reflects Freedom Bank's commitment to being accessible, responsive, and deeply connected to the communities it serves — positioning the bank to deliver even greater personalized service, local decision-making, and strategic financial expertise to individuals and businesses alike.

"The opening of our newest branch in Tysons and the relocation of our corporate offices represent an important step in increasing our visibility in the region," said Joe Thomas, President & CEO of Freedom Bank. "As we celebrate 25 years of serving the community, this milestone reflects both pride in our history and confidence in our future. There are over 12,000 business and over 250,000 residents within 5 miles of this new office which will enable our team to share Freedom's differentiated banking experience with more business and consumer clients who desire quick decisions, flexible solutions, innovative technology, and responsive service to empower their dreams."

The branch is conveniently located near the Tysons Galleria next to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. It is situated on the ground level in Suite 100, across the lobby from The Palm Restaurant, with ample parking available in the adjacent garage. The Tysons team is ready to serve both current and new clients with comprehensive Business, Personal, and Mortgage Banking solutions.

About Freedom Bank

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a next-generation community bank focused on empowering clients to achieve their dreams through innovative business, commercial, personal, and mortgage banking solutions. With deep banker expertise, an entrepreneurial mindset, exceptional service, and easy-to-use technology, Freedom Bank is built to be its clients' primary relationship bank. Freedom Bank has locations in Chantilly, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston, Tysons, and Vienna. The bank is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with corporate offices located in Tysons. To learn more, visit www.freedom.bank.

Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 703-667-4161

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Freedom Bank of Virginia