Freedom Bank Receives Preferred Lender Status for SBA's 7(a) Working Capital Pilot Program

Northern Virginia Community Bank Strengthens Its Role as a Trusted Partner Dedicated to Fueling Small Business Growth

FAIRFAX, Va., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: FDVA) announced Freedom Bank of Virginia obtained Preferred Lender (PLP) status for the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) 7(a) Working Capital Pilot (WCP) program, a premier initiative designed to provide flexible, efficient, and affordable working capital solutions to small businesses.

The 7(a) WCP offers monitored lines of credit that support a wide range of financing needs for growing businesses. With innovative features such as transaction-based lending, asset-based borrowing, and a new annual fee structure, the program allows businesses to access capital precisely when they need it.

"Freedom Bank has a long-standing commitment to helping small businesses thrive," said Joe Thomas, President & CEO of Freedom Bank. "Our participation in the 7(a) Working Capital Pilot program positions us to provide new and current small business clients with even more flexible and timely financing solutions. We understand the challenges of managing working capital, and this program, combined with our experienced lending team's deep knowledge of the local business community, enables us to meet those needs quickly and effectively."

With the flexibility to issue lines of credit of up to $5 million structured as either asset-based supported by A/R and/or inventory or as transaction-based for single or multiple projects supported by purchase orders and/or contracts, the program enables small businesses to access funding earlier in their sales cycles, leverage their receivables and inventory, and take on transformational opportunities with the confidence that they can cover the related costs.

"Freedom Bank is thrilled to be one of the few providers of this unique program in the country to have received Preferred Lender status. By participating in the 7(a) WCP program, we continue to strengthen our role as a trusted partner for small businesses, helping them grow, innovate, and compete in today's dynamic economy," said Mark Ingram, Senior Vice President and Small Business Team Lead at Freedom Bank.

Businesses who are interested in learning more about the 7(a) Working Capital Pilot program and if it is a fit for them are encouraged to contact Freedom Bank's Small Business Lending team by visiting www.freedom.bank/sba-lending.

About Freedom Bank

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a next-generation community bank focused on empowering clients to achieve their dreams through innovative business, commercial, personal, and mortgage banking solutions. Through its deep banker expertise and entrepreneurial DNA, exceptional service, and easy-to-use technology, Freedom Bank is built to be its clients' primary relationship bank. Freedom Bank has locations in Chantilly, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston, Tysons, and Vienna, and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA with corporate offices in Tysons, VA. To learn more, visit www.freedom.bank.

Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 703-667-4161

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Freedom Bank of Virginia