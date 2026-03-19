KAYALI Throws Star-Studded Los Angeles House Party to Celebrate New Eden Fragrances

Hosted at nya WEST in Hollywood, the experience unfolded as a Y2K-inspired Eden universe, drawing creators, editors, and tastemakers for a night rooted in nostalgia, self-expression, and scent discovery. Guests moved through a series of interactive moments, beginning with a fragrance layering bar that brought KAYALI's signature scent philosophy to life. A candy bar of color-coordinated sweets and the Catherine Zheng x TUCHA hyper-realistic fruit cakes—designed to mirror peach and pear—emerged as standout, highly photographed moments, alongside a custom Eden Drive G-Wagon activation that created a playful, content-driven photo opportunity.

Playful yet sophisticated, the new fragrances reflect Mona Kattan's vision of mood-boosting scents designed for layering and individuality.

"I had so much fun creating these fragrances," says Mona Kattan, Founder and CEO of KAYALI. "From the very beginning, I wanted them to feel playful, nostalgic, and full of personality—really inspired by that Y2K energy we all love. They're vibrant, happy scents that you can wear on their own or layer to create your own signature vibe."

Building on the success of Eden Juicy Apple | 01 and Eden Sparkling Lychee | 39, Eden Sweet Peach | 35 and Eden Plush Pear | 23 marks the next evolution of the Eden collection—bolder, brighter, and more addictive than ever.

Nostalgia carried throughout the space with retro arcade games, adding an unexpected, interactive layer that encouraged guests to play, capture, and share. At the center of the experience, the Eden dance floor set the tone for the evening, with DJ Noodles delivering a Y2K-driven set alongside curated karaoke moments that brought guests into their pop-star era.

The evening drew a stylish crowd of campaign stars and top creators, with notable attendees including Emmy Combs, Teala Dunn, and Jesse Jaggers, alongside leading editors and tastemakers who came together to celebrate the launch.

The launch signals a new chapter for KAYALI, continuing to push the boundaries of fragrance through storytelling, layering, and immersive brand experiences.

Eden Sweet Peach | 35 and Eden Plush Pear | 23 are now available at all U.S. retail partners and will be available globally, both in-store and online, starting March 20, 2026.

Available Sizes:

100ml – USD $150

50ml – USD $105

10ml Deluxe Miniature – USD $32

10ml Travel Spray – USD $29

1.5ml Sample – USD $4 (KAYALI.com only)

Also available as part of this launch, a limited edition Eden Obsessions Miniature Set (USD $100; a 22% savings) featuring all four Eden fragrances in the coveted 10ml Deluxe Miniature sizes.

Retailers:

KAYALI.com (US)

Online at Sephora.com (US)

Select Sephora at Kohl's locations

ABOUT KAYALI

Fueled by passion, KAYALI was founded in 2018 by beauty mogul and fragrance fanatic Mona Kattan. Translating to 'my imagination' in Arabic, KAYALI provides a modern fragrance experience inspired by Mona's rich Middle Eastern heritage and the art of layering scents to help you create your mood, where sharing scents is a ritual and smelling good is both an act of goodwill and self-love. Mona collaborates with some of the world's most renowned perfumers and sources the finest ingredients to create unique juices that are infinitely memorable, long-lasting, and cruelty-free. Each luxurious fragrance is an ode to true craftsmanship and tells a special story, from the addictive notes to the multi-faceted jeweled bottles. A global social media powerhouse, Mona's obsession with fragrance has built an engaged community with more than 7 million combined followers. She has appeared in the world's leading publications in the likes of WWD, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, POPSUGAR, Allure, Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar, Elle and was named one of the most powerful women in the Middle East by Forbes!

ABOUT dsm-firmenich

A leader in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich pioneers the reinvention of fragrance, flavors, and vital nutrients for a global audience. With a presence in nearly 60 countries and a team of 30,000 employees, dsm-firmenich is committed to sustainability, innovation, and creativity, bringing progress to life™ every day.

SOURCE KAYALI