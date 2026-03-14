KAYALI Introduces Two New Juicy Additions to its Eden Fragrance Collection: Eden Sweet Peach | 35 Eau de Parfum & Eden Plush Pear | 23 Eau de Parfum

Playful, Fruity Floral Fragrances Inspired by Nostalgia, Happiness & Fun

NEW YORK, March 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KAYALI kicks off the year with a burst of feel-good fragrances, unveiling two new joy-sparking additions to its Eden collection: Eden Sweet Peach | 35 Eau de Parfum and Eden Plush Pear | 23 Eau de Parfum.

KAYALI Eden Collection with Mona Kattan

Playful, uplifting, and irresistibly juicy, the new duo is inspired by Mona Kattan's love for mood-boosting scents that celebrate nostalgia, happiness, and unapologetic fun. Launching in the US on March 18, 2026, the fragrances introduce a brighter, bolder energy to the Eden Collection, inviting fragrance lovers to explore, layer, and create their own scent mood.

"It is an undeniable fact that fragrances have the power to change your mood. What I love about our Eden Collection is how bright and bold these fruity notes are - every spritz instantly makes me feel happy!" says Mona Kattan, founder and CEO of KAYALI.

Building on the success of Eden Juicy Apple | 01 (2021) and Eden Sparkling Lychee | 39 (2023), Eden Sweet Peach | 35 and Eden Plush Pear | 23 marks the next evolution of the Eden collection; more playful, more expressive, and more addictive than ever.

Meet the New Gems

Eden Sweet Peach | 35 Eau de Parfum: Luscious, Sweet and Velvety

"Eden Sweet Peach | 35 was inspired by my lifelong love affair with fruits - especially peaches, which have always felt like little symbols of happiness to me. They're juicy, radiant, and full of life on the inside, yet soft, velvety, and sensual on the outside. That beautiful duality is so me -bold and bright, but still tender and warm at heart. I wanted this fragrance to capture that energy: the way it bursts open with playful sweetness, then melts into a smooth, creamy trail that wraps around you like a hug. It's uplifting, addictive, and impossible not to smile when you wear it - just like life's sweetest moments." - Mona Kattan

Fragrance Family: Floral





Scent Type: Fruity Floral





Key Notes: Sweet Peach, Red Apple, Frangipani

The Notes:

Top: Sweet Apple, Red Apple and Bergamot





Middle: Freesia, Rose, Jasmine, Nectarine, Frangipani





Base: Oakmoss, Patchouli, Vanilla, Praline, Musk, Amberwood, Sheer Tonka, KAYALI Signature Accord

Eden Plush Pear | 23 Eau de Parfum: Plush, Dreamy and Dewy

"Eden Plush Pear | 23 was born from my obsession with scents that spark emotion - those sweet, nostalgic moments that live forever in your memory. Growing up, I was captivated by pear fragrances; there was something so innocent, juicy, and luminous about them. Even now, that note instantly transports me back to those golden, carefree days when everything felt possible. I wanted to bottle that exact feeling - the warmth of sunlight on your skin, laughter echoing through the air, and that gentle sweetness that makes life feel magical. With plush pear, delicate florals, and creamy vanilla, this fragrance is my love letter to nostalgia, comfort, and the pure joy of being alive." - Mona Kattan

Fragrance Family: Floral





Scent Type: Fruity Floral





Key Notes: Plush Pear, Gardenia, Vanilla Caviar

The Notes:

Top: Plush Pear, Mandarin, Bergamot





Middle: Orange Blossom, Freesia, Gardenia





Base: Oakmoss, Patchouli, Vanilla, Praline, Musk, Amberwood, Sheer Tonka, KAYALI Signature Accord

Eden Collection: The Campaign

In addition to starring KAYALI founder, Mona Kattan, the Eden campaign featuring Eden Sweet Peach | 35 Eau de Parfum & Eden Plush Pear | 23 Eau de Parfum also stars fellow fragrance lovers and creatives Ali Majed ( @Mushumajed ), Alexander Nguyen ( @alexthanhn ), Holly Jai ( @hollyjai ), Mia Fall ( @socharmante ), Kathleen Fuentes ( @kathleenlights ) and Paris Mars ( @parissvanity) - each chosen for their authentic love of fragrance and their ability to channel self-expression through culture and creativity. Set within the world of KAYALI TV, each star brings their own energy to the Y2K-inspired universe and house party theme, capturing the feel-good spirit of Eden Sweet Peach | 35 and Eden Plush Pear | 23, a modern celebration of nostalgia, playfulness, and living boldly in the moment.

About the Bottle

Eden Sweet Peach | 35 and Eden Plush Pear | 23 come in vibrant lacquered glass bottles that mirror the juicy, radiant nature of the scents within. KAYALI's signature diamond-shaped bottles and opulent jeweled caps are inspired by traditional Middle Eastern oud bottles, and the numbers indicate the rounds of formulations it took to achieve the perfect juice. Availability and Formats:

Eden Sweet Peach | 35 and Eden Plush Pear | 23 will be available globally both in-store and online on March 20, 2026, following an exclusive Sephora Preview in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, and the Middle East on March 18, 2026.

Available Sizes:

100ml – USD $150





50ml – USD $105





10ml Deluxe Miniature – USD $32





10ml Travel Spray – USD $29





1.5ml Sample – USD $4 (KAYALI.com only)

Also available as part of this launch, a limited edition Eden Obsessions Miniature Set (USD $100; a 22% savings) featuring all four Eden fragrances in the coveted 10ml Deluxe Miniature sizes.

Retailers:

KAYALI.com (US)

Online at Sephora.com (US)

Select Sephora at Kohl's locations

ABOUT KAYALI

Fueled by passion, KAYALI was founded in 2018 by beauty mogul and fragrance fanatic Mona Kattan. Translating to 'my imagination' in Arabic, KAYALI provides a modern fragrance experience inspired by Mona's rich Middle Eastern heritage and the art of layering scents to help you create your mood, where sharing scents is a ritual and smelling good is both an act of goodwill and self-love. Mona collaborates with some of the world's most renowned perfumers and sources the finest ingredients to create unique juices that are infinitely memorable, long-lasting, and cruelty-free. Each luxurious fragrance is an ode to true craftsmanship and tells a special story, from the addictive notes to the multi-faceted jeweled bottles. A global social media powerhouse, Mona's obsession with fragrance has built an engaged community with more than 7 million combined followers. She has appeared in the world's leading publication in the likes of WWD, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, POPSUGAR, Allure, Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar, Elle and was named one of the most powerful women in the Middle East by Forbes!

ABOUT dsm-firmenich

A leader in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich pioneers the reinvention of fragrance, flavors, and vital nutrients for a global audience. With a presence in nearly 60 countries and a team of 30,000 employees, dsm-firmenich is committed to sustainability, innovation, and creativity, bringing progress to life™ every day.

SOURCE KAYALI