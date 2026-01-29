USA Today names Freedom Debt Relief among America's Best Customer Service providers for 2026

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Debt Relief , one of the largest and longest-running providers of debt settlement services in the U.S., has been named by USA Today as one of "America's Best Customer Service for Financial Services 2026," earning recognition among the 500 best-performing financial services companies in the country for customer service.

USA Today named Freedom Debt Relief one of “America’s Best Customer Service for Financial Services 2026."

The annual list is based on an independent evaluation conducted by USA Today and Plant-A Insights that reflects the experiences of U.S. customers across the financial services industry. For 2026, the recognition draws on a nationwide survey of more than 31,000 customers conducted in fall 2025, backed by more than 660,000 customer reviews referenced in the study materials and used to measure consistent customer service excellence over time.

"Customer service isn't a slogan here, it's a standard," said Freedom Debt Relief Chief Revenue Officer Jason Pack. "From the first conversation forward, our focus is on being clear, responsive and accountable. Our teams work hard to earn trust through professionalism and transparency, and it's rewarding to see that commitment reflected in this recognition from USA Today."

Companies were evaluated across key parts of the customer journey, including customer service, professionalism, transparency and reliability, availability and accessibility and speed of response. Online reviews were incorporated to capture broader customer sentiment beyond the survey data.

The 2026 recognition builds on Freedom Debt Relief's track record of customer service excellence. The company was also named by USA Today as an America's Best Customer Service award recipient in 2025 , reinforcing its consistent performance and long-term focus on the client experience.

Freedom Debt Relief remains committed to redefining what's possible for Americans in debt by delivering faster paths forward, clear, transparent and personalized guidance, with results clients can trust. Its recognition by USA Today reinforces Freedom's reputation for reliability and consistent outcomes. From the first conversation to the final settlement, Freedom Debt Relief combines speed, transparency and award-winning service to keep clients informed, supported and moving toward their financial goals with confidence.

Freedom Debt Relief has relationships with over 4,500 creditors and uses over 20 years of consumer debt data, artificial intelligence and proprietary technology to optimize negotiation strategies that meet clients' individual needs. Through its proven debt settlement program, Freedom Debt Relief negotiates directly with creditors on behalf of its clients to reduce the total amount owed on unsecured debts. Clients enroll in a custom program, during which they make monthly deposits into an FDIC-insured dedicated account. As funds build, Freedom Debt Relief's expert negotiators work to settle enrolled accounts for less than the amount owed—often leading to significant savings and a faster path out of debt.

About Freedom Debt Relief

Freedom Debt Relief is one of the largest and longest-running providers of debt settlement services in the United States. We help consumers take control of their finances by giving them a proven plan to relieve their debt burden — and in the process, help them make better financial decisions in the future. Working on behalf of its consumer clients, Freedom Debt Relief negotiates with creditors to reduce the amount of debt they owe. Freedom Debt Relief is an accredited debt settlement company based in San Mateo, Calif., and has served more than 2 million consumers, helping to resolve over $20 billion in debt since 2002.

Press Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Freedom Debt Relief