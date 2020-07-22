Freedom Forever Featured on 2020 Top Solar Contractors List

This year's collection of contractors are facing obstacles that this industry has never seen before. The first quarter of 2020 was the country's biggest ever, with 3.6 GW of new solar capacity added. But COVID-19 impacts showed their force in Q2, and Wood Mackenzie is forecasting residential and non-residential markets will see respectively 25% and 38% decreases in year-over-year installation volumes this year.

Contrary to these projections, Freedom Forever is on a trajectory to double year-over-year installations in 2020, pacing among the very top national companies. In 2019 Freedom Forever employed just over 800 workers who installed over 42MW of solar power. Now, only halfway through 2020, they have grown to more than 1,200 employees operating out of over 20 branches nationwide, with 8 branch openings this year alone. Currently operating in 11 US states, Freedom Forever is expected to be in 20+ states by the end of 2020.

In addition to being honored as a Top Solar Contractor, Freedom Forever has also been highlighted by Solar Power World for its innovative marketing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Freedom Forever's 30-minute infomercial features customer testimonials and employee interviews alongside a whiteboard explanation of solar and the installation process. Richard Karn from "Family Feud" and "Home Improvement" fame anchors the production. This project is a testament to Freedom Forever's pledge to become the #1 solar installer nationwide.

About Freedom Forever

Freedom Forever is focused on residential solar installations that deliver best-in-class Engineering, Procurement, and Construction for its dealer network. Since 2011, Freedom Forever has enabled its dealer network to succeed with a premium offering and aggressive pricing flexibility. Freedom Forever's 25-year production guarantee provides the ultimate peace-of-mind for homeowners reluctant to make a big investment. With Freedom Forever, homeowners know what they're getting every time. For more information, please visit freedomforever.com .

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

SOURCE Freedom Forever