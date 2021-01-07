Freedom Forever Shows Significant Growth Despite Global Pandemic

Freedom Forever started 2020 operating in 8 states. By the end of the year, they had grown their business into a total of 20 states. Many companies are struggling during the pandemic, and Freedom Forever has had its share of challenges as well. But those challenges were met head-on, and the company was able to increase its workforce by over 65%. "We are grateful that our success enabled us to provide good-paying jobs all across America during a time when the need for opportunity has never been greater. We expanded our offices in states across the country; we started with 11 branches, and now, we have 25," said Brett Bouchy, CEO.

"Freedom Forever helped 12,875 families go solar and save money on electricity this year. Thanks to our customers, we installed 347,442 panels that can produce 102 megawatts of electricity! That number of panels and amount of power is double what we did in 2019. We are truly blessed to see this amount of growth in a time like this," said Brian Eglsaer, who was recently named Freedom Forever's Chief Operations Officer. He added, "this year alone, Freedom Forever customers helped keep 156,000 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide out of the atmosphere. That's equivalent to 34,000 passenger vehicles driven for a year. It's awe-inspiring."

"We've accomplished a lot, and we are just getting started," Bouchy proclaimed. Looking forward to 2021 and beyond, Freedom Forever aims to open in most US states. "We are excited about the possibilities offered by solar energy storage systems to provide our customers more freedom than ever from high utility bills, and we look forward to being an important part of America's switch to renewable energy."

About Freedom Forever:

Freedom Forever is focused on residential solar installations that deliver best-in-class Engineering, Procurement, and Construction for its dealer network. Since 2011, Freedom Forever has enabled its dealer network to succeed with a premium offering and aggressive pricing flexibility. Freedom Forever's 25-year production guarantee provides the ultimate peace-of-mind for homeowners reluctant to make a big investment. With Freedom Forever, homeowners know what they're getting every time. For more information, please visit freedomforever.com.

