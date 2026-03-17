Freedom Home Care Joins the PurposeCare Family of Companies

One of Chicagoland's Most Trusted Home Care Providers Expands Its Reach While Preserving Its Legacy of Compassionate Care

CHICAGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Home Care, one of the most respected home care organizations in Chicagoland and throughout Northern Illinois, is proud to announce it has joined the PurposeCare family of companies.

The move marks an exciting new chapter for Freedom Home Care, expanding its capacity to serve families across the Midwest while preserving the values, relationships, and community commitment that have defined the organization for over 28 years.

The Freedom Home Care team celebrates at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Learn more about Freedom Home Care on their website.

A Respected Name in Home Care

For nearly three decades, Freedom Home Care has built a distinguished reputation as a leading private home care provider serving Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, Kendall, and McHenry counties. The team operates out of four offices in Northern Illinois: Highland Park, Lake Forest, Barrington, and Vernon Hills.

For over 28 years, Freedom has been dedicated to supporting clients when it matters most, offering home care services tailored to each person's needs, routines, and sense of self. At the heart of Freedom's philosophy is a simple but powerful promise: we treat your family like our family.

Expanded Resources & Broader Services

As part of the PurposeCare family, Freedom Home Care will expand its concierge home care services beyond Chicagoland, gain access to increased resources and support from a larger multi-state organization, and offer integrated home health services through PurposeCare's dual home health/home care model, delivering a seamless continuum of care for clients and their families.

Learn more about PurposeCare on their website.

These enhancements build on Freedom's long-standing partnerships with local hospitals, skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities, independent and assisted living communities, physicians, and care managers throughout Northern Illinois.

"By joining the PurposeCare family, we're able to bring even more support, innovation, and opportunity to the families we serve, while continuing the trusted relationships we've built over the past 28 years."

— Jenanne Rock, Freedom Home Care Director of Operations

Media Contact: Freedom Home Care | A PurposeCare Company www.freedomhomecare.com

About Freedom Home Care

Freedom Home Care is one of the leading and most respected home care organizations in Northern Illinois and Chicagoland. Now a PurposeCare company, Freedom serves families across several counties from offices in Highland Park, Lake Forest, Barrington, and Vernon Hills, with a 28-year legacy of treating every client's family like its own. They offer 1-hour to 24/7 coverage, including live-in care, from vetted, highly trained caregivers, companions, certified nursing assistants, and both RN and LPN nurses.

About PurposeCare

Established in 2021, PurposeCare offers the Midwest's most integrated model of care, combining home health and home care services into a single, coordinated system that supports local agencies and the communities they serve.

With experienced care teams and accredited clinical programs, families can trust that their loved ones receive consistent, high-quality care at home.

SOURCE PurposeCare