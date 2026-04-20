PurposeCare Expands Ohio Home Care Footprint with New Springfield Location

PurposeCare, a leading multi-state home-based care company, celebrated the opening of its Springfield, Ohio, location. Post this

The ceremony drew a strong turnout from the local business community, PurposeCare employees from offices across the state, and Ohio State Representative Bernard Willis, who represents District 74.

Serving a Region with Growing Need

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 7 in 10 adults who reach age 65 will develop significant long-term care needs before the end of their lives. With more than 350,000 adults 65 and older across its six-county service area, southwestern Ohio represents a significant and growing demand for home-based care.

"Expanding into Springfield allows us to better serve the great state of Ohio," said Rich Keller, CEO of PurposeCare. "This region has a large and growing population of older adults who deserve access to high-quality, consistent home care."

A Facility Built for Caregiver Excellence

The Springfield location includes a dedicated training and testing center where caregivers develop and demonstrate hands-on proficiency with Hoyer lifts, patient transfers, and other essential care skills before entering client homes, part of PurposeCare of Ohio's training program. This program reflects PurposeCare's commitment to safety, quality, and caregiver development.

Families in the Springfield area who want to learn more about home-based care options can call PurposeCare of Ohio—Springfield at (937) 943-4075 or visit PurposeCare.com.

PurposeCare is a family of home care and home health companies operating across Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan. With a commitment to quality care, excellent outcomes, and outstanding service, PurposeCare supports individuals and families in living safely and independently at home. Learn more at PurposeCare.com.

Contact: Tyana Smith, Director of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE PurposeCare