Freedom Mortgage CEO Stanley Middleman Wins Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year® Award

Middleman was among several finalists selected by a panel of independent judges for the award, which celebrates entrepreneurs who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses. Award winners were announced at a special gala event on June 19, 2019 at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia.

Middleman founded Freedom Mortgage in 1990. As other lenders failed to survive the Great Recession and 2009 foreclosure crisis, Middleman grew his company to become a market leader in VA mortgages and government-insured lending, with a staff of more than 4,000 employees nationwide and customers in all 50 states. Over the past three decades, Freedom Mortgage has helped more than 1 million homebuyers, including countless veterans and military service men and women, obtain affordable mortgages and achieve the American dream of homeownership.

"I'm truly humbled to receive this award, considering how many excellent entrepreneurs and companies there are in the Philadelphia area," said Middleman. "It's an amazing honor, surpassed only by the satisfaction that my team at Freedom and I experience by helping people buy the homes of their dreams."

Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., the Ernst & Young program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Now in its 33rd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Freedom Mortgage

Freedom Mortgage is a non-bank, full-service mortgage company that provides mortgage loan servicing and originations through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. As the nation's fifth largest mortgage provider, licensed in all 50 states, Freedom Mortgage is renowned for providing world-class service to its clients, borrowers and partners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

About Entrepreneur of The Year®

Entrepreneur of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

