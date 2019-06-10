Freedom Mortgage Corporation is Named A Top Workplace in Central Indiana for Fourth Straight Year

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage Corporation, one of the nation's largest full-service non-bank mortgage companies and a leader in VA and government-insured lending, announced that its Fishers, Indiana location has been awarded a 2019 Top Workplaces honor for central Indiana by The Indianapolis Star for the fourth year in a row.

The list is based solely on an anonymous survey of employee feedback which measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage, the research company that administered the survey. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy," Claffey added. "It's an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."

"We are extremely pleased to have been recognized with this award for yet another year," said Freedom Mortgage CEO Stanley C. Middleman. "We work hard at making our company an excellent place to work, and this award reflects that commitment."

Part of Freedom's great work environment stems from its excellent management team and loyal employees, connected to the purpose of fostering homeownership. The corporate culture encourages employees to be active members of their local communities. The company places special focus on giving back to active-duty troops, military veterans and their families, and helping those less fortunate.

In 2018, Freedom Mortgage reached a corporate milestone servicing its one millionth customer, a VA borrower from Fishers. Local employees celebrated that milestone through the company's sponsorship of the city's Spark! Festival and awarded the customer one year of mortgage payments paid by Freedom Mortgage.

