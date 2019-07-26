Freedom Mortgage Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Support Veterans Build Program

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage Corporation, one of the nation's largest full-service non-bank mortgage companies and a leader in VA and government-insured lending, has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to support the non-profit housing organization's Veterans Build program, which builds, rehabilitates and repairs homes in partnership with U.S. military veterans in need of affordable housing.

Habitat partners with homeowners across all 50 states and in more than 70 countries to build or improve a safe, decent place they can call home. This year, Freedom Mortgage will support Habitat's Veterans Build projects in three communities where Freedom Mortgage operates: home improvement projects in Palmyra, New Jersey and Jacksonville, Florida; and a full home rehab in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Veterans Build project in New Jersey will be the first to be completed. To see a video of the project, watch here.

Freedom Mortgage's Habitat partnership also supports the company's recently launched Volunteer Time Off program. The program provides Freedom Mortgage employees paid time working out of the office for approved non-profit organizations to make a positive impact in the communities where they live and work. The partnership with Habitat will provide thousands of volunteer hours for Freedom Mortgage employees.

"Habitat for Humanity does so much for families in need of decent, affordable housing," said Stanley Middleman, CEO of Freedom Mortgage. "I'm very excited to be working with such an extraordinary organization to help our U.S. military veterans and their families improve their homes and living conditions. This is a great partnership that will continue making the dream of homeownership accessible for so many."

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Freedom Mortgage

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Freedom Mortgage is a non-bank, full-service mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest loan originators and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Freedom Mortgage is a leader in VA mortgage lending and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO and military families. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where its team members can thrive. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

