Freedom Mortgage Wins Fannie Mae STAR Performer Award for 8th Year in a Row

Company is recognized again as a top-performing mortgage servicer in 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service independent mortgage companies, and a top Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) (government-insured) lender in the U.S., has received Fannie Mae's Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards™ (STAR™) Performer Award for the eighth straight year. Freedom Mortgage was recognized for excellence in General Servicing and for demonstrating operational effectiveness and measurable results to improve the housing industry.

Freedom Mortgage is one of the top ten largest servicers in the U.S., according to Inside Mortgage Finance magazine (4Q23). The company is proud to have serviced the mortgages of 2 million homeowners, representing over $460 billion in loans last year.

"Once again, we are extremely honored to be recognized by Fannie Mae," said Stanley C. Middleman, president and CEO of Freedom Mortgage. "Each and every day, we are committed to providing our customers with exceptional service. Our mission is to foster homeownership and assist Americans from all financial backgrounds with their home financing needs, so they can buy and enjoy the home of their dreams."

STAR is a performance management and recognition program that acknowledges a handful of companies across the country that demonstrate excellence in mortgage servicing and their ability to assist homeowners. Servicers are measured based on their general servicing performance, roll rates, retention, liquidation efficiency, six-month modification performance and timeline management, compared against the performance of other Fannie Mae loans with similar credit characteristics.

"Our servicing partners' success is essential to achieving Fannie Mae's goal of preserving homeownership and maintaining the safety and soundness of our business," said Cyndi Danko, senior vice president and Single-Family chief credit officer, Fannie Mae. "We're proud to recognize our top-performing STAR Program servicers and their commitment to ensuring operational excellence, reducing credit loss and continuously improving the overall homebuyer experience."

In addition to providing home financing, through Freedom Cares (www.teamfreedomcares.org), Freedom Mortgage's employee engagement and philanthropic program, the company strives to better the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Freedom Mortgage's servicing department, visit www.freedommortgage.com/my-mortgage. For more information about Freedom Mortgage including obtaining or refinancing a loan, visit FreedomMortgage.com.

About Freedom Mortgage

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is an independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a top VA and FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, January–September, 2023), and is one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment, where all team members can thrive. In 2023, Freedom Mortgage was honored, for the third year in a row, as a Top Workplaces USA . Additionally, last year the company made it back on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, for the ninth time, as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. Freedom Mortgage, Lender NMLS ID: 2767. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information visit FreedomMortgage.com.

