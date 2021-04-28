Freedonia Analyst Weighs In On Standard Industries' Acquisition of W.R. Grace

CLEVELAND, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Industries, a leading holding company with operations in the building construction, mining and aggregates, and property management industries, announced today that it was acquiring W.R. Grace, a leading supplier of specialty chemicals, for $7 billion. Subsequent to the completion of the transaction, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, W.R. Grace will operate as a stand-alone company alongside other Standard Industries operations.

According to Freedonia Group industry analyst Matt Zielenski, "Standard Industries' acquisition of W.R. Grace will allow the company to broaden its portfolio of businesses and position itself as a leading provider of catalysts and silica-based chemicals. These businesses are expected to see solid growth going forward. Demand for silica-based chemicals is also projected to increase, as changes wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic will continue even as the disease recedes. Interest in home improvement projects will boost demand for silicas used in paint formulations and protective coatings, while silica-based additives used in pharmaceuticals and personal care products will see growth as consumption of these items rises."

Standard Industries – through its network of subsidiaries – holds leading positions in a number of market segments. For instance, its GAF Materials subsidiary is the leading US supplier of roofing, and plays a key role in other construction markets. Similarly, Standard Industries plays a key role in the European roofing and waterproofing markets through its Braas Monier and Icopal, and Siplast subsidiaries.

Furthermore, noted Zielenski, "The acquisition of W.R. Grace will further position Standard Industries as a key provider of environmentally friendly business solutions. Many of the catalysts made by Grace can be used by refiners and processors of petrochemicals to enhance the efficiency of their operations, generating less waste and fewer byproducts that harm the environment. These products complement other operations by Standard Industries, such as GAF Materials' recent introductions of solar roofing products and asphalt shingles made from recycled asphalt."

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

[email protected]

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

https://www.freedoniagroup.com

