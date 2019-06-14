Freedonia Group Enhances Customer Experience with New Deliverables
Jun 14, 2019, 11:26 ET
CLEVELAND, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedonia Group has announced that clients can now receive charts, graphs, images and infographics, in addition to pdf files, with every study purchase.
The Data Visualization Kit was launched in response to customer requests to receive the research in additional formats that display the studies' recent redesign with better clarity and usability.
According to Director of Sales Mark Hyer, "We decided to isolate Tables and Figures from our reports and share them with our clients. Tables can now be modified and displayed to create tabular presentations. Figures are essential for any presentation especially strategy sessions. With every purchase, you will have compelling tables and figures at your disposal from our leading market research brands."
The complimentary deliverables are designed to facilitate usage of the studies by offering ready-made slides for presentations, data and figures that are ready to upload into internal materials, as well as easy to annotate and share features.
Freedonia industry studies continue to feature:
- Market size estimates, along with historical trends and growth
- Key economic indicators
- Market drivers and restraints
- Sales by product and market
- New product activity
- Pricing trends
- Market share estimates
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Distribution deals and partnerships
- Competitive strategies
- Demographic data
- Regulatory issues and government initiatives
- The role of technology in the market
About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning.
Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.684.9600
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com
SOURCE The Freedonia Group
