Freedonia Group Enhances Customer Experience with New Deliverables

CLEVELAND, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedonia Group has announced that clients can now receive charts, graphs, images and infographics, in addition to pdf files, with every study purchase.

The Data Visualization Kit was launched in response to customer requests to receive the research in additional formats that display the studies' recent redesign with better clarity and usability.

According to Director of Sales Mark Hyer, "We decided to isolate Tables and Figures from our reports and share them with our clients. Tables can now be modified and displayed to create tabular presentations. Figures are essential for any presentation especially strategy sessions. With every purchase, you will have compelling tables and figures at your disposal from our leading market research brands."

The complimentary deliverables are designed to facilitate usage of the studies by offering ready-made slides for presentations, data and figures that are ready to upload into internal materials, as well as easy to annotate and share features.

Freedonia industry studies continue to feature:

Market size estimates, along with historical trends and growth

Key economic indicators

Market drivers and restraints

Sales by product and market

New product activity

Pricing trends

Market share estimates

Mergers and acquisitions

Distribution deals and partnerships

Competitive strategies

Demographic data

Regulatory issues and government initiatives

The role of technology in the market

About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning.

