Freedonia Group: Security Consulting Will Offer the Best Growth Opportunities for the Private Security Service Market Through 2023

CLEVELAND, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenues for security consulting services are expected to grow 6.3% annually to reach $3.6 billion in 2023. Driving this increasing demand for security consulting will be the rising complexity of security systems and the intensifying threat of advanced cyber attacks, which have resulted in an increasing focus on creating and maintaining a solid security plan. These trends and more are analyzed in Private Security Services published by The Freedonia Group.

Security consulting revenues will also be supported by the increasing importance among corporate and other large-scale end users to supplement and verify their existing security measures. Security consultants are able to provide established industry expertise to these end users, and potentially generate cost savings by helping these users find the most efficient ways to deploy and leverage security technology.

Through 2023, security consulting will grow at a faster rate than the private security services market as a whole, as new security threats continue to shift the security landscape, placing a greater importance on services that can guide end users through the planning stages to the implementation of security measures.

