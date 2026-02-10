FREESPIRA ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ITS 5TH GENERATION DEVICE, MARKING THE MOST ADVANCED MEDICAL DEVICE FOR THE TREATMENT OF STRESS AND ANXIETY DISORDERS

New integrated design, enhanced connectivity, and streamlined hardware mark a major evolution in Freespira's platform, significantly improving overall user experience

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freespira, developer of the first FDA-cleared at-home treatment for anxiety disorders, including panic disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), today announced the launch of Freespira Sensor Technology v5 (FST5), its fifth-generation device that, for the first time, combines the sensor and display into a single user-friendly device.

Freespira is the only medication-free, medical device used in a treatment targeting physiological root causes of anxiety disorder symptoms using real-time software-driven respiratory guidance and one-on-one video coaching to correct the respiratory dysfunction commonly underlying these disorders.

"The launch of the FST5 reflects our commitment to continually improving the user experience, which ultimately improves patient adherence," said Joe Perekupka, CEO of Freespira. "This new device has enhanced connectivity, which allows us to address the underserved communities often impacted by reliable access to the internet."

Launched in late 2025, FST5 has combined previously separate components into a fully integrated sensor and display. Setup complexity is reduced, accessories are minimized and the overall patient experience is improved while maintaining Freespira's reputation for reliability and accuracy.

A hospital-grade non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) CO₂ measurement module provides accurate, real-time monitoring of respiration and end-tidal CO₂, and the new model no longer requires weekly calibration.

The new platform supports Wi-Fi connectivity and cellular data as standard with seamless switching for in-home or clinical environments with limited Wi-Fi.

"By integrating the sensor and display into one device and expanding connectivity options, we are making it easier than ever for patients to engage with our treatment," said Simon Thomas, president of Freespira. "Without sacrificing the clinical precision providers and patients expect."

Other improvements include a single charger with an integrated cable, making for more convenient daily use for patients and providers.

The FST5 is the culmination of more than a decade of experience, following the FS1 (2014) and FS2 (2015) devices and the FS3 platform in 2018. In 2026, the FST5 sets the new standard for capnography guided respiratory intervention (CGRI).

About Freespira, Inc.

Freespira, Inc. is the maker of Freespira, the only FDA-cleared digital therapeutic treatment proven to significantly reduce or eliminate panic attacks, panic disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms in just 28 days. Health plans, self-insured employers and the Veterans Administration provide the company's medication-free solutions to improve quality of life, reduce medical expenditures, and support the appropriate use of valuable healthcare resources. Find out how at freespira.com.

