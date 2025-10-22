Freeway Insurance and Daniel Suárez Join Spire Motorsports for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series

Suárez to drive the No. 7 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet ZL1 at the 2026 Daytona 500 as partnership enters next chapter.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance, the largest and fastest-growing personal lines insurance distributor in the United States, announced today the continuation of its partnership with NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suárez as he joins Spire Motorsports to pilot the No. 7 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet ZL1 beginning with the 2026 Daytona 500.

Daniel Suárez

The announcement marks a new chapter in Freeway's motorsports journey — one that builds on the company's deep connection with NASCAR fans and communities across the country. Together with Suárez, Freeway continues to celebrate determination, progress, and confidence — values that inspire millions of customers nationwide to move forward and protect what matters most.

"Daniel has been an incredible ambassador for our brand," said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Freeway Insurance and a U.S. Army veteran. "As someone who's proudly served, I believe in teamwork, discipline, and perseverance — the same qualities Daniel brings to the track every week. His determination, authenticity, and connection to fans mirror what Freeway stands for — helping people move forward with confidence. We're proud to continue supporting him as he joins Spire Motorsports and look forward to growing together both on and off the track."

A native of Monterrey, Mexico, Suárez is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion. Over his nine-year career at the sport's highest level, he has earned three poles, two wins, 24 top-five and 75 top-10 finishes. Known for his hard work and humility, Suárez has become a respected and recognizable driver in the sport.

"It means a lot to have Freeway Insurance following me on this journey," said Suárez. "Freeway is more than a logo on my race car — they share my values and connect with my community. More than half of Freeway's employees and customers are Spanish speakers, so it's personal for me to represent a company that truly reflects who I am and the people I care about."

Freeway Insurance's growing presence in NASCAR continues to build brand awareness nationwide, connecting fans to affordable, accessible insurance coverage through its retail locations, online platform, and over-the-phone service. Through sports marketing, community engagement, and partnerships with athletes like Daniel Suárez, Freeway continues to empower customers with confidence and trust — on and off the track.

"Daniel has a great attitude and never stops," said Jeff Dickerson, co-owner of Spire Motorsports. "We're excited to welcome him — and Freeway Insurance — to the Spire family and look forward to what we can achieve together in 2026."

About Freeway Insurance

Established in 1987, Freeway Insurance is one of the largest and fastest-growing personal lines insurance brokers in the United States, offering coverage through a "click, call, or come in" approach that connects customers nationwide. The company continually researches, grows, and diversifies its product offerings to stay responsive to the evolving insurance market. Freeway provides a wide range of options—from basic to premium coverage—in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, homeowners, renters, small business, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, fire, and flood insurance. In 2008, Freeway Insurance became part of Confie, the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Customers can access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood offices, online at www.freeway.com, or by calling (800) 300-0227.

About Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports' No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team's most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.

Media Contact

Rose Carter

SVP, Marketing and Communications

Phone: 1-877-822-3024

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Freeway Insurance