Texas, Illinois and California Lead Latest Freeway Franchise Expansions

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance has been recognized as the fastest-growing auto insurance franchise nationwide. In the last quarter alone, the company opened five franchise locations and welcomed four new franchise locations across Texas, Illinois, and California.

A division of Confie, the leading personal lines insurer in the U.S., Freeway now operates in 25 states and has expanded its franchise network by 270% over the past two years, with more than 57 locations and counting.

Recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as a top Low-Cost Franchise opportunity and a recipient of the prestigious Franchise 500® badge, the Freeway franchise model offers entrepreneurs an accessible and scalable path to business ownership.

"At Freeway, we're redefining what it means to own a franchise. By combining affordability with hands-on training and long-term support, we're opening doors for ambitious individuals to grow a thriving business and make a real difference locally," said Alex Trachtman, Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales and Operations. "Our goal has always been to remove barriers to business ownership. With a proven model, ongoing guidance, and a mission rooted in service, we're helping franchise owners succeed while transforming the auto insurance landscape."

The latest franchise locations and their owners include:

Austin, TX – Bridget Hester

Fort Worth, TX – Karina Loyo

Lansing, IL – Daisi Gomez

Santa Clarita, CA – Henry Guillen

Becoming a Freeway Insurance franchisee is straightforward and affordable, with a standard franchise fee of just $25,000 — and a discounted fee of $15,000 offered to honorably discharged veterans. As the demand for flexible, budget-friendly insurance options continues to grow, Freeway Insurance is expanding nationwide and actively seeking new franchise partners to join its network.

For more information on franchise opportunities with Freeway Insurance, visit www.freewayfranchise.com.

About Freeway Insurance

Founded in 1987, Freeway Insurance provides affordable and flexible insurance solutions through a "click, call, or come-in" approach. With a rapidly growing franchise network, Freeway offers entrepreneurs a proven, low-cost business model backed by strong corporate support. Recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as a top Low-Cost Franchise, Freeway specializes in auto, commercial vehicles, homeowners, renters, and other insurance products. Freeway Insurance is part of Confie, the leading national personal lines insurance distribution company. For franchise opportunities, visit www.freewayfranchise.com.

