Freeway Insurance Announces Annual Toys for Tots Drive at More Than 200 Locations Nationwide

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance, a division of Confie and the nation's largest personal lines insurance distributor, is excited to launch its annual Toys for Tots drive. Toy drop-off locations will be available at approximately 200 corporate-owned and franchise sites across the country. This year marks Freeway Insurance's eighth year as a proud Five Star Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation.

"Over the years, we have collected and donated more than 20,000 toys to bring joy and happiness to children and their families during the holiday season," said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Freeway Insurance. "Toys for Tots makes a real difference in the lives of children across the nation, and we are honored to support their mission."

Today, Toys for Tots is widely recognized as one of the nation's most cherished charitable organizations serving children in underserved communities, having distributed nearly 700 million toys to children since its founding. In addition to holiday toy drives, Toys for Tots also operates a year-round Literacy Program, providing age-appropriate books to children in low-income areas to support their education and development.

"We are very pleased to welcome Freeway Insurance back as a National Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "We are working hard to deliver joy and hope to over 10 million children this year, and with the generous support of Freeway, we will be able to fulfill holiday dreams for thousands of less fortunate children who might otherwise have been forgotten."

"This year, we hope to surpass previous donation records," Soriano added. "We invite our communities to join us in spreading holiday joy to children and families. There's truly nothing like the gift of a smile during the holiday season."

The Freeway Insurance Toys for Tots drop-off period runs from November 4 through December 13. Community members are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to participating Freeway Insurance locations. Visit www.freeway.com to find a donation site near you.

