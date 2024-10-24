Freeway Insurance Announces Educational Partnership With Slam Foundation to Support Public Charter Schools

Partnership Launches at Homestead-Miami Speedway

During NASCAR Cup Series Race Featuring the Freeway Franchise Insurance Car

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance, a division of Confie, the nation's largest personal lines insurance distribution company, is proud to announce a new educational partnership with SLAM Foundation. SLAM is a non-profit educational organization dedicated to expanding K-12 tuition-free public charter schools in underrepresented communities across the country. The organization was founded by GRAMMY®-winning artist, international superstar, entrepreneur, and education advocate Armando Christian Pérez, Pitbull.

NASCAR driver Daniel Suárez talks to fans and media about an educational partnership with Freeway Insurance and SLAM, a non-profit educational organization dedicated to expanding K-12 tuition-free public charter schools in underrepresented communities across the country. NASCAR fans will see a new design of the Freeway Insurance car this weekend at the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on October 27 at Homestead-Miami Freeway when driver Daniel Suárez debuts the No. 99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 with SLAM logos to highlight a new educational partnership with the non-profit organization.

As part of this partnership, Freeway Insurance has contributed an educational insurance module to SLAM's financial literacy curriculum, enabling students to gain a deeper understanding of the importance of insurance coverage and its benefits. This partnership was inspired by Pitbull's involvement with Trackhouse Racing, where he holds an ownership stake, alongside Freeway Insurance's sponsorship of NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suárez. Fans will get their first glimpse of this collaboration when the newly designed Freeway car, featuring a bold FreewayFranchise.com design and SLAM logos, debuts at the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 27.

"My Amigos and Amigas at Freeway Insurance have been dear friends of mine for several years so seeing their support for the SLAM Foundation is very rewarding", said Daniel Suárez. "I have visited the SLAM school in Miami with Armando and even done a press conference in their radio studio with the students. It's such a good organization and an investment in our future. I can't be prouder of the work everyone is doing."

"We are excited to launch this new partnership with Freeway Insurance," said SLAM Chief Administrative Officer, Millie Sanchez. "As we continue to build on our relationship with NASCAR, this collaboration marks an important extension of our efforts to provide students with real-world exposure to careers in sports, media, and marketing. By teaming up with Freeway, we're expanding our impact, furthering our mission and bringing our work to an even wider audience."

Confie CEO Cesar Soriano emphasized that this collaboration is a natural extension of the company's broader educational and philanthropic efforts. These include the annual Confie Scholarship Enablement Fund, which awards over $100,000 to deserving students, and the company's role as a five-star national corporate sponsor of the national Toys for Tots toy drive.

"We are excited to kick off this partnership by contributing the educational insurance module to SLAM, and we look forward to expanding our involvement," said Soriano. "We are inspired by SLAM's dedication to fostering lifelong learners who excel academically and are eager to make a positive impact in the world."

This partnership is the first step in a shared journey to educate and empower the next generation, leveraging the energy of NASCAR and the reach of Freeway Insurance to make a difference. Keep an eye out this weekend for the Freeway Franchise car, a symbol of this unique and inspiring collaboration!

ABOUT FREEWAY INSURANCE

Established in 1987, Freeway offers insurance policies via a "click, call, or come-in" approach that provides customers coverage throughout the United States. The company is constantly researching, growing, and diversifying product offerings to stay responsive to the ever-evolving insurance market. Freeway offers a wide range of plans, from the most basic to premium plans, in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, fire, flood, homeowners, renters, small commercial, motorcycle, and recreational vehicle insurance products. In 2008, Freeway Insurance joined Confie, the leading national personal lines insurance distribution company. Freeway consumers access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood Freeway offices, as well as online or by calling (800) 300-0227. For more information on Freeway franchising opportunities, visit www.freewayfranchise.com.

ABOUT SLAM

SLAM (Sports, Leadership, Arts, Management) is a non-profit education organization operating tuition-free public charter schools nationwide. GRAMMY®-winning international superstar, entrepreneur and education advocate Armando Christian Pérez (Pitbull), founded the first SLAM school in Miami in 2012. SLAM has since expanded to serve nearly 10,000 students across 14 schools in Florida, Nevada, Georgia, Texas and Arizona. The schools leverage universal themes including sports, science, technology, media and more to engage students. SLAM charter schools are globally ranked for excellence in education by COGNIA and accredited under the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. For more information on SLAM, visit slamfoundation.org.

Media Contacts

FREEWAY INSURANCE

Rhonda Price

(561) 371-9407

[email protected]

SLAM / PITBULL

[email protected]

SOURCE Freeway Insurance