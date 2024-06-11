Freeway Insurance Announces Excellent Rating On Trustpilot® Globally Recognized Customer Review Platform

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance , a division of Confie, the largest independent personal lines agency and broker in the U.S., announced it has received a 4.6 star rating from Trustpilot ®, the leading independent customer review platform. Joshua Marder, Freeway's Chief Marketing Officer, said the company has also maintained a TrustScore of "Excellent," which is Trustpilot's highest recognition for customer satisfaction based on over 2,700 customer experience reviews.

"We are thrilled and truly grateful that so many of our customers took time to review their positive experiences with Freeway Insurance," said Marder. "We constantly strive to exceed the expectations of our customers, so reviews and feedback on independent sites such as Trustpilot are extremely valuable. We look forward to hearing more from our customers and will never stop improving on our mission of being the number one personal lines insurance agency and broker in America."

Trustpilot's digital platform brings businesses and consumers together worldwide to foster trust, inspire collaboration, and promote transparency. The platform enables consumers to shop with confidence by reading reviews from customers about their interactions with businesses. Companies benefit from consumer insights that allow them to continually improve their customer experience.

Since 1987, Freeway has helped thousands of people choose the best insurance plans for their needs based on cost, choice, and convenience. Freeway Insurance has held the #1 spot in Insurance Journal's annual Top 50 Personal Lines Leaders for eight years in a row and has the flexibility to offer a variety of insurance policies ranging from basic plans to premium coverage. Cesar Soriano, CEO of Freeway Insurance, said the Trustpilot rating is important because it aligns with the company's commitment to be the leader in customer service in the insurance industry.

"We want to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind," explained Soriano. "By continually monitoring honest customer reviews, we can consistently offer the best possible customer experience."

About Freeway Insurance

Freeway Insurance sells affordable insurance policies by phone, online, and in-person, providing coverage to customers nationwide.

Established in 1987, Freeway offers insurance policies via a "click, call, or come-in" approach that provides customers coverage throughout the United States. The company is constantly researching, growing, and diversifying product offerings to stay responsive to the ever-evolving insurance market. Freeway offers a wide range of plans, from the most basic to premium plans, in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, fire, flood, homeowners, renters, small commercial, motorcycle, and recreational vehicle insurance products. In 2008, Freeway Insurance joined Confie, the leading national personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Freeway Insurance services customers in more than 500 offices. Freeway consumers access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood Freeway offices, as well as online or by calling (800) 300-0227. For more information on Freeway, visit www.freeway.com

About Trustpilot

Trustpilot was founded in 2007 with a vision to create an independent currency of trust. A digital platform that brings businesses and consumers together to foster trust and inspire collaboration, Trustpilot is free to use, open to everybody, and built on transparency. Trustpilot hosts reviews to help consumers shop with confidence and deliver rich insights to help businesses improve the experience they offer. The more consumers use the platform and share their own opinions, the richer the insights it offers businesses, and the more opportunities they have to earn the trust of consumers, from all around the world. Over 144 million consumer reviews of businesses and products of over 626,000 domains have been posted on Trustpilot, and those numbers are growing by more than one review per second. Trustpilot has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with operations in London, Edinburgh, New York, Denver, Melbourne, Berlin, Vilnius, Milan, and Amsterdam.

