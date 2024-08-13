Freeway Insurance Announces Six New Franchise Locations in California, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee

Rapidly expanding franchise includes locations in 32 states

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance, a division of Confie, the largest independent personal lines agency and broker in the U.S., announced the grand openings of six franchise locations in California, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. The new franchises join locations in 32 states, including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, South Carolina, and Texas.

In South Florida, Freeway franchise owner James Ospina announced the grand opening of his location at 4956 Le Chalet Blvd, Ste. 19 in Boynton Beach.

Franchise owner Adriana Saldivar, one of three new Freeway franchise owners in California, said she was thrilled to open her location at 475 E. Gladstone Street in Azusa. "We are looking forward to offering affordable new insurance options to the community," she said. "I'm a resident of Azusa and happy to bring all the resources that Confie offers to people who need it the most in our Latin community."

Igor Avanesov announced he is opening his Freeway franchise location at 421 S. Ventura Blvd. in Oxnard, CA. "My team is excited to share affordable products and better ways to shop for an insurance plan without stress," he noted.

Freeway announced a third franchise opening in the Golden State at 2850 Geer Road in Turlock. Owner Joel Corona said the office is located in the Blossom Valley Shopping Center and that he is looking forward to connecting with customers. "We are excited to assist our customers with selecting from a diverse array of plans, from basic to premium," he noted.

In South Florida, Freeway franchise owner James Ospina announced the grand opening of his location at 4956 Le Chalet Blvd, Ste. 19 in Boynton Beach. "Here at Freeway Insurance, we are thrilled to help the community keep their insurance prices low and affordable while demonstrating our genuine care for our customers," he said.

In Georgia, Freeway Insurance announced a new franchise location at 514 N. Church Street. Owner and Thomaston resident John Militano said that partnering with Freeway is an incredible opportunity.

"We chose Freeway Insurance to partner with because they are the best in the business - from operational excellence to customer satisfaction," Militano said.

New franchisee Phillip Davis announced the opening of his location at 4357 Erica Greene Circle, Suite #6, in Morristown, TN. "We are excited to offer the community more options for insurance coverage on personal property, regardless of U.S. driver's license or vehicle ownership," he said. "We are bringing affordable, highly-rated insurance policies to the community."

Alex Trachtman, senior vice president of sales and operations at Freeway Insurance, said the new franchise owners are great additions to the Freeway family.

"We're excited to work with these outstanding franchisees because they are passionate about serving their communities," Trachtman said. "We look forward to working with more franchisees who realize we have a proven business model that offers incredible opportunities."

Since 1987, Freeway has offered the best insurance policies, helping thousands of underserved people find affordable coverage for their needs based on cost, choice, and convenience. Freeway has held the #1 spot in Insurance Journal's annual Top 50 Personal Lines Leaders for eight years in a row and has the flexibility to offer a variety of insurance policies ranging from basic plans to premium coverage. The company recently received a 4.6-star rating on Trustpilot®, the leading independent customer review platform.

ABOUT FREEWAY INSURANCE

Established in 1987, Freeway offers insurance policies via a "click, call, or come-in" approach that provides customers coverage throughout the United States. The company is constantly researching, growing, and diversifying product offerings to stay responsive to the ever-evolving insurance market. Freeway offers a wide range of plans, from the most basic to premium plans, in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, fire, flood, homeowners, renters, small commercial, motorcycle, and recreational vehicle insurance products. In 2008, Freeway Insurance joined Confie, the leading national personal lines insurance distribution company. Freeway consumers access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood Freeway offices, as well as online or by calling (800) 300-0227. For more information on Freeway franchising opportunities, visit www.freewayfranchise.com.

Contact: Rhonda Price

[email protected]

(561) 371-9407

SOURCE Freeway Insurance