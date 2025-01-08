Freeway Insurance Brings Joy to Children Nationwide With Record-Breaking Toys for Tots Campaign

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance, a division of Confie and the nation's largest personal lines insurance distributor, proudly announced record-breaking results for its annual Toys for Tots campaign. As a Five Star Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation for eight consecutive years, Freeway hosted its annual donation drive at approximately 200 corporate-owned and franchise locations nationwide, which served as drop-off points for toy donations. This year's campaign collected 3,300 toys, provided $ 2.1 million in advertising support, and generated more than $2,500 in online donations.

As a Five Star Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation for eight consecutive years, Freeway Insurance hosted its annual donation drive at approximately 200 corporate-owned and franchise locations nationwide, which served as drop-off points for toy donations. Staff members at Freeway Insurance in Saraland, Alabama, are shown with toys collected at their location for the Toys for Tots Foundation. This year's campaign held at more than 200 Freeway locations collected 3,300 toys, provided $ 2.1 million in advertising support, and generated more than $2,500 in online donations.

"We are proud to celebrate our most successful Toys for Tots campaign to date," said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Freeway Insurance. "This achievement would not be possible without the dedication of our owners, managers, employees, and the generosity of our customers at every location."

Over the years, Freeway Insurance has collected and donated approximately 25,000 toys for the Toys for Tots Foundation, one of the nation's most beloved charitable organizations. Beyond its annual toy drives, Toys for Tots also supports children year-round through its Literacy Program, which provides age-appropriate books to children in low-income communities.

"We have been working hard to deliver joy and hope to more than 10 million children this year," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "We are pleased to have the generous support of Freeway as a National Corporate Sponsor so that we can continue to fulfill holiday dreams for thousands of less fortunate children."

"Together, we've helped make the holidays brighter for children in underserved communities. Supporting Toys for Tots in their mission to bring joy and hope to families is an honor we cherish," Soriano added.

ABOUT FREEWAY INSURANCE

Established in 1987, Freeway offers insurance policies via a "click, call, or come-in" approach that provides customers coverage throughout the United States. The company is constantly researching, growing, and diversifying product offerings to stay responsive to the ever-evolving insurance market. Freeway offers a wide range of plans, from the most basic to premium plans, in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, fire, flood, homeowners, renters, small commercial, motorcycle, and recreational vehicle insurance products. In 2008, Freeway Insurance joined Confie, the leading national personal lines insurance distribution company. Freeway consumers access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood Freeway offices, as well as online or by calling (800) 300-0227. For more information on Freeway franchising opportunities, visit www.freewayfranchise.com

Contact:

Rhonda Price

(561) 371-9407

SOURCE Freeway Insurance