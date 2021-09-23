Freeway Insurance Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by Celebrating Hispanic Milestones

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance, a division of Confie, the largest independent personal lines agency and broker in the U.S., is proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month. For nearly 35 years, Freeway has been a committed partner and contributing member of the Hispanic communities it serves across the country.

Freeway Insurance sells affordable insurance policies by phone, online, and in person providing coverage to customers nationwide. Since its founding, the company has held deep ties to the Hispanic community. The majority of the company's retail offices and workforce reside in predominantly Hispanic neighborhoods, and nearly 70 percent of Freeway's agents are multilingual (primarily in Spanish), making it one of the most diverse leading insurance companies of scale.

In recent years, there has been greater recognition of the influence of Hispanic culture and leadership within the United States. The U.S. Hispanic population reached 62.1 million in 2020, up from 50.5 million in 2010. The 23% increase in the Hispanic population was faster than the nation's growth rate (+7%). As Hispanic economic influence has grown, so too have companies that serve the community well. Freeway's parent company Confie recently shared its 1 Million-customer milestone, and reported that approximately 50% of its customers are Hispanic.

"Confie supports diversity and we celebrate and respect all nationalities and cultures. We live these ideals both within our organizational culture and through the customers we serve," said Cesar Soriano. "We built our winning culture through a thoughtful, strategic focus on diversity, recognizing the value it can inherently deliver to a growing organization."

Confie encourage employees to contribute their time, talent, and resources toward their communities. Part of this corporate social responsibility program focuses on Hispanic non-profit agencies such as the Read Conmigo and Para Los Niño's organizations.

Freeway Insurance is one of an increasing number of companies that advertise in both English and Spanish. As well, Freeway recently implemented a nationwide sports marketing sponsorship with Mexican-American NASCAR driver Daniel Suárez and Trackhouse Racing Team as the company's first celebrity spokesperson. The company selected Suárez based not only on his driving potential, but on his passion for giving back to his Hispanic community roots and his powerful life story of perseverance and success against all odds.

Confie is proud to reaffirm its commitment to serving and supporting diverse communities, an approach that will remain the foundation of its growth and focus. National Hispanic Heritage Month, which started on Sept. 15 and continues thru Oct. 15, celebrates U.S. Hispanics, their culture and their history.

About Freeway Insurance

Established in 1987, Freeway offers insurance policies via a "click, call, or come-in" approach that provides customers coverage throughout the United States. The company is constantly researching, growing and diversifying product offerings to stay responsive to the ever-evolving insurance market. Freeway offers a wide range of plans, from the most basic to premium plans, in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, fire, flood, homeowners, renters, small commercial, motorcycle and recreational vehicle insurance products. In 2008, Freeway Insurance joined Confie, the leading national personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Freeway Insurance services customers in more than 500 offices. Freeway consumers access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood Freeway offices, as well as by visiting http://www.freewayinsurance.com or by calling (800) 300-0227.

About Confie:

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 750 retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

