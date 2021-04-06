Freeway Insurance Joins Trackhouse Racing

For the remaining 28 races, Freeway Insurance logos will adorn the lower quarter panel on the No. 99 Chevrolet, team uniforms, team transporter and pit equipment, as well as Suarez's uniform and helmet. Freeway will also serve as the primary sponsor on the No. 99 at the Oct. 17 Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

"We are proud to join Trackhouse Racing and further our relationship with Daniel Suárez as NASCAR fans are an ideal audience for our products and services," said Cesar Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of Freeway Insurance, who hopes to create a national advertising campaign featuring Suárez. "We were inspired by Daniel's personal story as one of the world's top stock car drivers, and by his performance on the track. We are thrilled to work with Daniel as a trusted ambassador of our brand.

Suárez, 29, of Monterrey, Mexico native notably stands out as the only foreign-born national series champion in NASCAR history with his 2016 Xfinity Series title. Freeway has been a personal sponsor of Suárez's in 2021.

"I am very excited to represent Freeway Insurance because they provide necessary services at affordable prices for those who need it most," said Suárez, who finished fourth in the most recent Cup race held at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on March 29. "I love that the Freeway Insurance campaign will be in English and in Spanish and that Freeway is also putting our young team on a national stage with their advertising. That's important as we continue to win over NASCAR fans."

Freeway Insurance offers basic to premium insurance plans in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, fire, flood, renters, small commercial, motorcycle and recreational vehicle insurance products. The company joins Trackhouse Racing's family of corporate partners that include CommScope, Camping World, Coca-Cola, iFLY, K1Speed, PUMPiTUP and Chevrolet.

"We are patiently building this organization with a long-term vision and hard work," said Trackhouse owner Justin Marks, whose team debuted in the 2021 Daytona 500. "We are honored Freeway Insurance chose to join us and we know the NASCAR community will embrace its participation with Trackhouse Racing."

In January, Marks announced GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull) as a team co-owner. Pitbull was Grand Marshal at the Daytona 500 and attended the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The team plans to amplify the sport's influence around the world. Not only will Pitbull serve as an active partner on the Trackhouse executive team, but Pitbull will also serve as a brand and philanthropic ambassador. Together, Marks and Pitbull will foster the launch of a racing-themed STEM curriculum within the SLAM! (Sports Leadership Arts and Management) inner-city charter schools -- which Pitbull helped establish seven years ago.

About Freeway Insurance

Freeway Insurance, Inc., established in 1987, is the leading personal lines insurance agency in the United States, and is an affiliate brand of Confie. As also one of the fastest-growing nationwide insurance distribution companies, Freeway offers insurance policies via a "click, call, or come-in" approach that provides customers coverage throughout the United States. The company is constantly researching, growing and diversifying product offerings to stay responsive to the ever-evolving insurance market. Freeway offers a wide range of plans, from the most basic to premium plans, in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, fire, flood, homeowners, renters, small commercial, motorcycle and recreational vehicle insurance products. In 2008, Freeway Insurance partnered with Confie, a national insurance distribution company. Today, Freeway Insurance services customers in more than 500 offices. Freeway consumers access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood Freeway offices as well as by visiting freewayinsurance.com or calling (800) 300-0227 .

