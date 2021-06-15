Freeway Insurance to Offer Franchising to Entrepreneurial-Minded Professionals

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance , a division of Confie, the largest independent personal lines agency and broker in the U.S., will offer franchising opportunities for the first time in the company's history.

Freeway's franchise offering provides unique ownership access for professionally minded entrepreneurs to join their network of more than 500 retail stores nationwide along with access to the company's established business model and respected brand. Franchisees will have access to a wide range of national and regional insurance carriers, back-office resources, the ability to offer additional value-added products and much more.

"Americans are entrepreneurial by nature, and at a time when millions are considering the next stage of their professional growth and looking for new experiences, we're thrilled to offer these unique franchising opportunities within the Freeway family," said Alex Trachtman, Freeway's senior vice president of franchise operations.

As part of an initial rollout plan, Freeway franchises will be offered in a limited number of states. In the near future, the company expects to offer franchises across the U.S. Matching Freeway's 35-year legacy of providing affordable insurance to all drivers, franchise owners will serve a wide range of communities. Trachtman said the company would actively look to partner with entrepreneurs with diverse backgrounds and capabilities, including many with a bilingual or multilingual skillset, to build franchise opportunities and improve communities.

"We are going to help entrepreneurs start thriving businesses," said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Confie, the parent company of Freeway. "But they'll have a head start with access to a model of success that we've used to grow our company. We are excited to welcome them to our Freeway family."

Freeway will collaborate with franchisees throughout the process – from office selection and setup to comprehensive training, ongoing support by phone, email, or in-person; detailed operations manuals, technology to manage the business, ongoing marketing support and more.

Freeway Insurance will continue to grow organically and by acquisition, the company indicates. Franchising will be an additional arm of the business. For more information about Freeway Insurance franchising opportunities, visit www.freewayfranchise.com.

About Freeway Insurance

Established in 1987, Freeway offers insurance policies via a "click, call, or come-in" approach that provides customers coverage throughout the United States. The company is constantly researching, growing and diversifying product offerings to stay responsive to the ever-evolving insurance market. Freeway offers a wide range of plans, from the most basic to premium plans, in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, fire, flood, homeowners, renters, small commercial, motorcycle and recreational vehicle insurance products. In 2008, Freeway Insurance joined Confie, the leading national personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Freeway Insurance services customers in more than 500 offices. Freeway consumers access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood Freeway offices, as well as by visiting www.freewayinsurance.com or by calling (800) 300-0227.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 750 retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

