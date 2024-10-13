Freeze Dried Foods Market to Expand by USD 43.87 Billion from 2024-2028 Driven by Organized Retail Growth, with AI Redefining the Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The Global Freeze Dried Foods Market size is estimated to grow by USD 43.87 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period. Growth of organized retail sector is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing prominence of online shopping.However, increasing product recalls poses a challenge - Key market players include Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Chaucer Foods Ltd., Concord Foods LLC, European Freeze Dry, Freeze Dry Foods LLC, Joe Coffee Co., Kerry Group Plc, Mercer Foods LLC, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Oregon Freeze Dry, Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., Seva Foods Inc., SouthAm Freeze Dry SA, The Amalgam Group, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, and Van Drunen Farms.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global freeze dried foods market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Freeze Dried Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 43.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Key companies profiled Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Chaucer Foods Ltd., Concord Foods LLC, European Freeze Dry, Freeze Dry Foods LLC, Joe Coffee Co., Kerry Group Plc, Mercer Foods LLC, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Oregon Freeze Dry, Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., Seva Foods Inc., SouthAm Freeze Dry SA, The Amalgam Group, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, and Van Drunen Farms

Market Driver

The global freeze-dried foods market has experienced substantial growth over the last decade, largely driven by the rise of online distribution channels, particularly e-commerce. This trend enables consumers to access a wide range of regional and international freeze-dried food brands. The proliferation of e-commerce vendors globally, fueled by the widespread use of smartphones, further boosts market expansion. Major e-commerce retailers like Amazon.com, Alibaba Inc., and eBay Inc. Are significant players in the global freeze-dried foods market. Online shopping offers benefits such as personalized assistance, product comparisons, and expanded market reach for vendors. For instance, Freeze-Dry Foods LLC, a US-based vendor, sells various freeze-dried food items like Sweet Pulled Pork and Rice and Chicken and Rice Tortillas through its website. The increasing consumer preference for online shopping and the growing internet penetration in various regions are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global freeze-dried foods market in the forecast period.

The Freeze-Dried Foods Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the Emergency Food Storage sector. Consumers are increasingly turning to freeze-dried fruits like strawberries, raspberries, apples, and whole fruit pieces for their convenience and long shelf life. The Fruit segment dominates the market, with popular offerings including Fuji apple and mango fruit crisps. The Vegetables segment also shows promise, with products like roasted red pepper and sugar snap peas gaining traction. The Food-Processing Sector is innovating with new techniques like Freeze-Drying, producing gluten-free, all-natural products. Companies like Concord Foods and Advik Foods lead the way, offering a wide range of bakery products, cereal products, fruit snacks, and vegetable snacks. Nutrition content and environmental sustainability are key considerations, with many brands avoiding artificial food additives. The Market includes processed food and plant-based products, catering to various dietary needs and preferences.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The global freeze-dried foods market faces challenges due to the potential risks associated with raw material sourcing and handling. Improper handling can negatively impact product safety and quality, leading to recalls by food regulatory authorities. Recalls severely damage a company's brand reputation, operations, and sales. In 2018, OC Raw Dog and Carnivore Meat Company faced recalls due to fish exceeding FDA guidelines and potential Salmonella contamination, respectively. OFD Foods also recalled its Spicy Southwest Breakfast Hash due to contamination with rubber and other materials. These incidents highlight the importance of maintaining strict quality control measures to prevent manufacturing and packaging defects, ensuring consumer safety and market success.

The freeze-dried food market is experiencing growth due to increasing consumer demand for lightweight, nutritious, and ready-to-eat food items. While traditional food processing methods like frozen products in the form of bites, nuggets, and strips continue to dominate, premium offerings such as freeze-dried coffee from brands like Blue Bottle Coffee and Samra Origins Coffee are gaining popularity. However, the energy-intensive procedure of freeze-drying presents a challenge. Meanwhile, the market for freeze-dried vegetables and meat products, including frozen chicken spring rolls and nuggets, is expanding. Consumer behavior, driven by disposable incomes, dietary preferences, health and nutrition, and the wellness trend, is fueling this growth. Non-perishable foods, like freeze-dried fruits and vegetables, are ideal for hiking and camping. Brands like Brothers All Natural and Harvester Farms offer zero-added sugar options, making healthy snacks a convenient choice. Distribution and retail outlets play a crucial role in reaching consumers, with ready-to-cook and ready-to-consume food packages catering to various dietary patterns.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This freeze dried foods market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Freeze-dried fruits

2.2 Freeze-dried vegetables

2.3 Freeze-dried beverages

2.4 Freeze-dried MFS

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The Freeze Dried Foods Market has experienced consistent growth due to its convenience and long shelf life. This market caters to various industries such as military, camping, and disaster relief. Key players include Cascade Farms, Mountain House, and Patio Provisions. They offer a range of products including meals, fruits, and vegetables. The market's success can be attributed to its ability to preserve food without adding preservatives or additives. This makes it an attractive option for consumers seeking healthy and sustainable food solutions.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Freeze-dried food market is witnessing significant growth in the Food-Processing Sector, driven by the increasing popularity of Ready-to-Eat (RTE) Food items. Freeze-drying techniques preserve food's nutritional value and texture while reducing its weight, making it an ideal choice for outdoor activities like hiking. The market encompasses a wide range of products, including bakery items, cereal products, fruit snacks, vegetable snacks, and meat products. Artificial food additives are minimally used due to health and nutrition concerns. Brands like Brothers All Natural offer freeze-dried sweet corn and Harvester Farms provide a variety of vegetable snacks, catering to consumers' nutritional perks, disposable incomes, dietary preferences, and the wellness trend. The market also includes Ready-to-cook and Ready-to-consume food packages, expanding the product portfolio. The Vegetables category holds a substantial market share, and the market is expected to continue growing due to the convenience and health benefits it offers.

Market Research Overview

The Freeze-Dried Foods Market is a segment of the Food-Processing Sector that has gained significant attention due to its unique preservation technique and nutritional benefits. Freeze-drying is a process that uses low temperatures and vacuum pressure to remove moisture from food, resulting in lightweight, easy-to-store, and nutrient-rich products. This technique is commonly used for Bakery Products, Cereal Products, Fruit Snacks, Vegetable Snacks, and Gluten-Free, All-Natural Products. Freeze-dried foods offer several advantages, including long shelf life, convenience, and nutritional perks. They are ideal for hiking, camping, and emergency food storage. The market includes a wide range of offerings, from Smoothies and Nutrition Content to Ethiopian Coffee and Chicken Spring Rolls. Environmental sustainability is a growing concern in the food industry, and freeze-drying offers a solution with its energy-efficient process and lightweight packaging. The market also caters to various dietary preferences and health trends, including Plant-Based Products, Frozen Products, and Ready-to-eat food items. The freeze-dried food market includes a diverse range of products, from Fruit Segment offerings like Strawberries, Raspberries, Apples, and Whole Fruit Pieces to Vegetables Category items such as Roasted Red Pepper, Sugar Snap Peas, and Freeze-dried Vegetables. Brands like Brothers All Natural, Harvester Farms, and Concord Foods offer Zero Added Sugar and Healthy Snacks. Consumer behavior and dietary patterns continue to influence the market, with a growing demand for Ready-to-cook and Ready-to-consume food packages. The market also includes a variety of Meat Products, Ready-to-eat Meals, and Processed (comfort) Foods. The freeze-dried food market is expected to continue growing due to its nutritional benefits, convenience, and appeal to various dietary preferences and health trends.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Freeze-dried Fruits



Freeze-dried Vegetables



Freeze-dried Beverages



Freeze-dried MFS



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio