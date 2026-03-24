Fremont County Co Partners with "Viewpoint hosted by Dennis Quaid" to Showcase Rural Economic Innovation

DENVER, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The regional development strategies of Fremont County are set to be the subject of an upcoming segment on "Viewpoint hosted by Dennis Quaid." This production will examine the changing landscape of rural prosperity in America, focusing on how communities can integrate technology, education, and natural resources to create sustainable, long-term growth. As national trends show an increasing interest in relocating away from dense metropolitan hubs, this segment provides an educational look at how regions like the Royal Gorge area are adapting to meet the needs of modern residents, entrepreneurs, and families.

Fremont County, Colorado

The upcoming television segment will explore the concept of economic homesteading, a contemporary approach where individuals prioritize connection, community stability, and professional opportunity over traditional urban density. By highlighting the collaborative efforts of local leaders, educators, and business owners, the program aims to demonstrate how a regional economy functions when diverse sectors, such as agriculture, advanced manufacturing, and outdoor recreation, work in tandem.

This educational focus is intended to provide viewers with an objective understanding of how local governance and economic development corporations support small business growth while maintaining the integrity of their geographic landscape. The production will also address how the region manages the balance between welcoming tourism and preserving the quality of life for permanent residents. By utilizing existing infrastructure and promoting educational pathways through local community colleges and career-ready programs, the county serves as a case study for rural resilience in the 21st century.

"We were thrilled to be approached by Viewpoint for a segment on our holistic approach to today's ever-evolving lifestyle," said Fremont County Commissioner Debbie Bell. "They see success isn't limited to big cities. They understand you don't have to choose between professional success and quality of life - here, you can have both. We are excited to share our story and examine the synergy we have found as an entire community."

The narrative of the segment centers on the idea that success is not defined by geographic scale, but by the ability to leverage local strengths. By fostering an environment where innovation can coexist with a high standard of living, the region provides a template for other rural communities facing similar demographic and economic shifts. The documentary will illustrate how policy decisions, combined with community investment, create a foundation where families can raise children, businesses can scale, and visitors can engage with the natural environment responsibly. This project aims to offer the general public a clearer perspective on the viability of rural living as a strategic choice for the modern professional.

About "Viewpoint hosted by Dennis Quaid": "Viewpoint hosted by Dennis Quaid" is an informational television program that explores a variety of topics, including social, cultural, and technological advancements. The program aims to educate the public on complex issues by presenting factual information in a documentary format. The series is distributed to Public Television stations across the country. For more information, please visit viewpointproject.com.

About Fremont County Co: Fremont County, located in the Royal Gorge Region of Colorado, is an administrative and economic entity dedicated to regional prosperity. Through collaborative initiatives in agriculture, technology, wellness, and education, the county focuses on creating a balanced environment for businesses and residents. For additional details regarding their economic development and community programs, visit fremontcountyco.gov.

SOURCE Viewpoint