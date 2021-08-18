French-American Chamber of Commerce (FACC) Makes Peachtree Corners Home, French Tech Atlanta Reinforces 'Silicon Orchard' As Startup Hub

"French Tech Atlanta and FACC are delighted to join the Curiosity Lab and the overall Peachtree Corners smart city ecosystem. This will enable French startups to collaborate with many innovators and prove out their technology in a unique and live environment, with real city-owned connected infrastructure that cannot be replicated in a laboratory. Overall, La French Tech Atlanta will be another pillar to support existing and blossoming Francophile startups, promote French Tech across the Southeast by broadening cross-Atlantic relationships and help future French startups to grow their business in the United States in the heart of Silicon Orchard." – President of French Tech Atlanta, Board Member of the French-American Chamber of Commerce and French Trade Advisor (CCE – Conseillers du Commerce Extérieur), Sebastien Lafon

This La French Tech accreditation reflects a larger collaboration between French Foreign Trade Advisors (CCE), the Service for Science and Technology of the French Embassy, the Consulate General of France in Atlanta, Attaché for Cultural Services and FACC-Atlanta to reinforce the region as the premier North American destination for French companies to do business. From FinTech, Biotech, AgroTech, film and gaming to other areas of deep technology and more, startups and mature companies alike from various industries have been building momentum in a region of Metro Atlanta being called "Silicon Orchard."

"It's with great excitement that we welcome the French-American Chamber of Commerce, La French Tech Atlanta and all other business ecosystem partners as new members of our community in the City of Peachtree Corners and at Curiosity Lab. It's no longer a secret that our region is a hot spot attracting immense investment and resources from some of the world's brightest technology developers and enterprises. We look forward to working with French businesses to help graduate their solutions into the real world and leverage the benefits of operating here – from the most flexible, pro-business city government, our safe and beautiful residential communities to our connected smart city infrastructure that reflects the future of collaboration between government and business." – Peachtree Corners City Manager, Brian Johnson

Where Innovation Grows: Launch Event at Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners – Sept. 9, 2021

The French-American Chamber of Commerce-Atlanta will celebrate its new home in Peachtree Corners with a launch event:

Date/Time: Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Eastern

Eastern Register for the event: FACC-Atlanta Ribbon Cutting Event Registration Page

Keynote speaker: Stephan Donze , founder and CEO of French software company, AODocs – which recently moved its headquarters to the Metro Atlanta region.

, founder and CEO of French software company, – which recently moved its headquarters to the Metro Atlanta region. Prominent brands and Peachtree Corners ecosystem partners including T-Mobile, Bosch, French cloud pioneer, OVHcloud, Beep (autonomous-as-a-service provider) and more.

Vibrant technology demonstrations reflecting the power of city-owned connected infrastructure , including cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology. From autonomous vehicles/machines/drones/services, robotics to sustainable technologies such as solar roadways developed by French company, Wattway.

, including cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology. From autonomous vehicles/machines/drones/services, robotics to sustainable technologies such as solar roadways developed by French company, Wattway. The event adds to a growing number of functions that have taken place in recent months – featuring stakeholders from the tech ecosystem in Georgia and with a focus of highlighting the region. Last year, the FACC hosted seven events during " France - Atlanta ."

and with a focus of highlighting the region. Last year, the FACC hosted seven events during " - ." Connect with the French technology community in Metro Atlanta:

La French Tech Atlanta LinkedIn



French American Chamber of Commerce-Atlanta LinkedIn

For more information or to schedule a briefing with city leaders or officials from the French-American Chamber of Commerce/La French Tech Atlanta, contact [email protected] or [email protected] .

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its people, and the world.

For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov .

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled autonomous vehicle and smart city living laboratory located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile test and demo track which provides a real-world environment to explore emerging technologies. Additional infrastructure includes a network operations center, smart poles, DSRC units, dedicated fiber and a 25,000 square foot tech incubator. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com

About La French Tech Atlanta

La French Tech Atlanta is a French American tech ecosystem based in the Metro Atlanta area gathering entrepreneurs, top executives, investors, engineers, experts, mentors and public leaders. Our mission is to promote French Tech in the Southeast and to support French startup expansion in the United States. La French Tech is hosted by the FACC-Atlanta.

About French-American Chamber of Commerce – Atlanta

The French-American Chamber of Commerce of Atlanta (FACC-Atlanta) is a non-profit, non-governmental and member-driven organization founded in 1985. We are funded solely through membership dues, event revenue and trade services.

We are part of a network of 18 French-American Chambers in the United States representing more than 5,000 companies nationwide in all major industries, and a proud member of CCI France International , an international network of 124 French Chambers of Commerce in 95 countries, representing more than 37,000 members worldwide.

As a non-profit organization, our mission is to promote, support and enhance business opportunities among the French-American business community throughout France and the Southeast of the United States. Through our events and programs , we create opportunities for our members to network, connect, collaborate and learn from one another. We are the main professional forum and business resource for French companies and their leaders doing business in and with the Southeast of the United States and for U.S. companies in the Southeast of the United States doing business in and with France.

We also provide a range of trade services to our local members and to French businesses and entrepreneurs seeking to develop their business in the Southeast of the United States.

SOURCE Peachtree Corners

Related Links

http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov

