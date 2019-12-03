French Dubbing Provider AGM Factory Acquired By TransPerfect

NEW YORK and PARIS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the acquisition of AGM Factory, a French provider of image, audio, and laboratory services for content distributors, broadcasters, and film studios. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004 and based in Rennes, AGM is the first French full-service media house to operate complete studio facilities outside of Paris. In 2017, AGM expanded by opening a Paris studio to provide convenient local service in the French capital.

AGM will become a division of the TransPerfect family of companies and will continue to be led by Founder and CEO Yann Legay. Legay will take the new role of Division President and will join TransPerfect's senior management team, reporting to Barnaby Wass, Senior Vice President.

TransPerfect has grown rapidly in the media space, including recently announced deals to acquire Lylo, Sublime Subtitling & Translation, Lassostudios, Chulengo, and Scheune München. The company has invested heavily in providing the most advanced dubbing, voiceover, and subtitling services, such as its AI-powered Media.NEXT solution. Acquiring AGM complements the company's existing network – which includes TransPerfect's Barcelona-based production hub and studios – by introducing additional facilities in Europe.

Yann Legay remarked, "The merger with TransPerfect is a unique opportunity for AGM to bolster its initial strategy to provide localization and post-production services across France and throughout the region by uncovering and nurturing new talents and developing innovative cloud-based tools for dubbing, subtitling, and post-production. TransPerfect's global footprint, expertise in localization, and dedication to technology innovation combined with AGM's experience and expertise make for a powerful alliance in a fast growing market."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Expanding our media localization production capabilities in Europe is a key component of our growth strategy. We would like to extend a warm welcome to AGM Factory's Rennes- and Paris-based teams."

About AGM Factory

AGM is a global post-production company. Today, it is the only one outside Paris providing a comprehensive range of post-production services for the film industry. Our expertise includes rush management, image editing, sound editing, foleys, sound mixing, post-sync/ADR, dubbing, subtitling, audio description, EMS (subtitling for deaf and hard of hearing), DCP, and manufacture and quality check of deliverables.



About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

