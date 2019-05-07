French Frames Manufacturer Morel Chooses Infor M3 Fashion ERP to Support its International Expansion

PARIS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced that Morel, a French family-owned company specializing in the design and manufacturing of eyeglass frames, is extending its deployment of the Infor M3 Fashion solution to nine subsidiaries abroad.

Morel, founded in 1880 and based in France (Jura), is a fashion company with a strong identity, completely independent, and whose growth in France and internationally is illustrated by the acquisition of its distributors abroad (Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Spain and Portugal). The goal is to ensure a presence and optimal representation in each territory, taking into account that 75% of the company's turnover is generated internationally.

The Infor M3 Fashion ERP implementation project started in 2016 and found its first peak in April 2018 with the effective implementation of the solution on the French site of Morel, which employs nearly 130 people. Infor's partner Hetic 3 (formerly HELANT), a true Infor M3 specialist, took charge of the project from the commercialization phase, to replace a home-made solution whose flexibility and functionalities no longer suited Morel's ambitions.

"The M3 Fashion project is a strategic initiative coming straight from our top management," says Laurent Chevalier, IT director at Morel. "The competition from suppliers of low-cost eyeglass frames has been such that many French players active in our sector have disappeared. Thanks to our strong identity, our ability to constantly offer new products - nearly 1,500 new catalog items per year - and a coherent, robust and sustainable IT project, we have been able to cope with the strong competition and increase our activities considerably."

Morel's international ambitions also prompted the company to select a tool that could be deployed in each of its regions, to adhere to local laws and obligations - particularly in tax matters - and to communicate with headquarters efficiently and quickly. This is to ensure administration, workflow planning and business relationships (including via Infor's e-sales module) are perfectly aligned with the company's requirements for excellence.

"We are a very dynamic, high-tech company (3D injection, screwless frames, etc.), with varied business processes, always at the forefront of design trends, as well as in terms of planning and product development. The fact that we are still in business today in this particularly competitive sector, we owe to our brand identity but also, I am sure, to the vision of our management in terms of information systems. We need a solution that is perfectly adapted to our activities in the fashion industry," continues Laurent Chevalier. "From a generic, single-company, single-language, single-site, in-house solution that met the needs of the market as we knew it 30 years ago, we went to a modern, flexible, scalable solution. The Infor M3 Fashion solution offers a friendly user interface and rich and precise features, especially in terms of style management. This implementation definitely marked an essential step in the development of our company."

From an Infor perspective, the project is part of a strategy of constant development in vertical industry sectors, demonstrating Infor's capacity to meet specific needs and to adapt to the requirements of the sector and the customer, be it an on-site or cloud deployment.

"A customer like Morel perfectly illustrates our ability to respond to very specific requests with a dedicated solution - in this case dedicated to the fashion sector, and highly scalable," says Laurent Jacquemain, senior vice president and general manager, Southern Europe, Infor. "With our partner Hetic 3, we have been able to set up a progressive deployment project, first in the home market of Morel, then internationally, with deployment in nine territories abroad between now and 2021 that will help Morel to manage its activities with efficiency and agility."

