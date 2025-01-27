Fresh 2025 RE/MAX Advertising Campaign Highlights Agent Trust and Expertise

The 2025 campaign leverages consumer insights to reinforce RE/MAX as the most trusted name in real estate.

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate1 and #1 in brand awareness1 is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated 2025 National Advertising Campaign. The campaign takes a fresh, modern, and bold approach, showcasing the unmatched trust in and professionalism of RE/MAX affiliates and what sets them apart from other real estate agents. It builds onto the rock-solid foundation created by decades of successful sales and effective marketing. Through the years, billions of dollars have been spent promoting the RE/MAX brand and agents.

The campaign highlights the value RE/MAX agents bring to the homebuying and selling experience. With a bold and dynamic creative approach, the 2025 ads are designed to resonate with today's consumers, including Gen Z and Millennials entering the housing market for the first time. The ads will be featured across a range of media channels, including TV, video, social media, display and search ads.

"Consumers need to know that the real estate agent they choose to work with is the most trusted, most professional, most effective and most valuable one around," said Abby Lee, RE/MAX Holdings Executive Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Events. "The 2025 campaign represents a powerful evolution of our messaging – focusing on the trust that has made RE/MAX the brand with the #1 Most Trusted Real Estate Agents in the U.S.2 and Canada3 year after year."

The 2025 campaign marks the 10th consecutive year of collaboration between RE/MAX and award-winning agency Camp + King. To help inform the campaign, Camp + King conducted a comprehensive consumer study to uncover what consumers are looking for in a real estate agent. The study found that trust was number one.

"We know that trust is the primary driver in choosing an agent and it's in short supply these days. RE/MAX is the most productive real estate network in the world4 and RE/MAX agents are not only the most experienced, but they are also the most trusted," said Jamie King, CEO of Camp + King. "We wanted to press that advantage with this campaign and help set a predisposition to choosing a RE/MAX agent."

Roger Camp, Founder and CCO of Camp + King, adds, "While being trustworthy isn't a new concept, it is something foundationally different than what's happening with the rest of the real estate category. We're thrilled to be able to tell the latest chapter of this fantastic company's story."

Other Key Highlights of the 2025 Campaign:

Fresh, Bold, Creative : TV, web and social spots with bold text, catchy music and witty copy – no actors, just real impact.

: TV, web and social spots with bold text, catchy music and witty copy – no actors, just real impact. Expanded Social Presence : Campaign spans Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit featuring user-generated content to enhance authentic connections with potential buyers and sellers.

: Campaign spans Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit featuring user-generated content to enhance authentic connections with potential buyers and sellers. Exclusive Assets for Affiliates : RE/MAX affiliates gain access to a robust suite of materials including new TV spots, social media ads and digital content to customize and boost local engagement.

: RE/MAX affiliates gain access to a robust suite of materials including new TV spots, social media ads and digital content to customize and boost local engagement. Year-Round Engagement: Campaign continues throughout 2025, empowering affiliates to leverage top-quality, branded materials locally.

Lee adds, "Our goal is to make sure the RE/MAX network stays connected with the RE/MAX brand throughout the year and gets loud about who they are and what they can deliver to homebuyers and sellers. World-class advertising is just one way that RE/MAX delivers an unparalleled experience to affiliates. Whether through traditional media or new social platforms, we're committed to providing them with the tools and support they need to effectively market themselves and grow their businesses while delivering an elevated experience to homebuyers and sellers."

The 2025 RE/MAX National Advertising Campaign represents a significant investment in the brand's future. With dynamic creative, a focus on consumer trust and innovative new advertising assets, RE/MAX is poised to continue leading the real estate industry in 2025.

All of the 2025 RE/MAX national advertising campaign's video content can be found on the RE/MAX YouTube channel.

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness

2Voted most trusted Real Estate Agency brand by American Shoppers based on the BrandSpark® American Trust Study, years 2022-2024 and 2019.

3Voted most trusted Real Estate Agency brand by Canadian shoppers based on the BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study, years 2021-2024, 2017 and 2019.

4As measured by residential transaction sides.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC