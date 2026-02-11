Fresh, Bold, Protein-Packed: Wendy's Introduces Two Savory Menu Innovations

News provided byThe Wendy's Company
Feb 11, 2026, 07:59 ET
The Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap hit menus nationwide on February 16 for a limited time
DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Fresh innovation meets premium quality with Wendy's® new Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap, expanding Wendy's protein lineup with bold, high-quality ingredients.
The juicy details:
- The Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger starts with a quarter pound* of fresh, never frozen beef**, topped with American cheese, three strips of Applewood-smoked bacon and ooey-gooey cheddar cheese sauce all stacked on a premium toasted bun.
- The Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap features two crispy, juicy all-white meat chicken tenders wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with crisp lettuce, cheddar cheese and ranch. (Think, our fan-favorite Wendy's Tendys in wrap form!)
These menu items will be available for a limited time only***, but Wendy's keeps innovation fresh all year-round.
WHERE & WHEN:
The Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap are available for a limited time only starting February 16 at participating U.S. Wendy's locations nationwide***.
WHY:
Wendy's never stops innovating on fan favorites. The new Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap take that commitment to the next level, delivering high-quality ingredients and bold flavor in every bite.
HOW:
Fans can head to their nearest Wendy's to order in-restaurant, or via the mobile app to rack up Wendy's Rewards™!****
*Approximate weight before cooking.
**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.
***Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's.
****Wendy's account registration required.
