Fresh, Bold, Protein-Packed: Wendy's Introduces Two Savory Menu Innovations

The Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap hit menus nationwide on February 16 for a limited time

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Fresh innovation meets premium quality with Wendy's® new Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap, expanding Wendy's protein lineup with bold, high-quality ingredients.

Wendy’s NEW Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap and Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger hit U.S. menus on February 16 for a limited time

The juicy details:

The Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger starts with a quarter pound* of fresh, never frozen beef**, topped with American cheese, three strips of Applewood-smoked bacon and ooey-gooey cheddar cheese sauce all stacked on a premium toasted bun.

starts with a quarter pound* of fresh, never frozen beef**, topped with American cheese, three strips of Applewood-smoked bacon and ooey-gooey cheddar cheese sauce all stacked on a premium toasted bun. The Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap features two crispy, juicy all-white meat chicken tenders wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with crisp lettuce, cheddar cheese and ranch. (Think, our fan-favorite Wendy's Tendys in wrap form!)

These menu items will be available for a limited time only***, but Wendy's keeps innovation fresh all year-round.

WHERE & WHEN:

The Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap are available for a limited time only starting February 16 at participating U.S. Wendy's locations nationwide***.

WHY:

Wendy's never stops innovating on fan favorites. The new Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap take that commitment to the next level, delivering high-quality ingredients and bold flavor in every bite.

HOW:

Fans can head to their nearest Wendy's to order in-restaurant, or via the mobile app to rack up Wendy's Rewards™!****

*Approximate weight before cooking.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

***Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's.

****Wendy's account registration required.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company