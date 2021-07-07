Fresh Express Announces Multi-Plant, On-Site Job Fairs Across Five Locations on July 14

"We are fortunate to be experiencing company growth and demand for our ready-to-eat salad greens, and are looking for people who share our enthusiasm for bringing fresh, high-quality salad greens to homes across the U.S.," said John Olivo, President at Fresh Express.

David Specht, Head of Human Resources at Fresh Express, added, "Our people are our greatest asset and contribute to our success, so it is important that we ensure they feel like valued members of the team. We offer a robust employee compensation program with competitive pay, full medical benefits, sign-on and referral bonuses and opportunities for advancement."

Fresh Express offers competitively priced pay depending on position and location. The on-site job fairs will help fill the following positions for immediate hire:

Production Supervisor – responsible for shift start-up, fulfillment of customer demands, and coordination of people and material

– responsible for shift start-up, fulfillment of customer demands, and coordination of people and material Assistant Production Supervisor – responsible for the day-to-day operations for all lines in their area while meeting and exceeding all safety, quality, and efficiency standards

– responsible for the day-to-day operations for all lines in their area while meeting and exceeding all safety, quality, and efficiency standards Production Machine Operator Trainer – develop and train Packaging Machine Operators; this includes traditional classroom training and on-the-job training

– develop and train Packaging Machine Operators; this includes traditional classroom training and on-the-job training Production Machine Operator – operate, repair and perform general maintenance on form and seal packaging machines

– operate, repair and perform general maintenance on form and seal packaging machines General Labor – perform a variety of tasks in the manufacturing environment including but not limited to trimming, constructing corrugated boxes and material handling functions

– perform a variety of tasks in the manufacturing environment including but not limited to trimming, constructing corrugated boxes and material handling functions Maintenance Mechanic – safely maintain, repair, replace and modify all processing, packaging and facility equipment with optimal quality and efficiency

– safely maintain, repair, replace and modify all processing, packaging and facility equipment with optimal quality and efficiency Forklift Driver – use a forklift, walker or hand jack to move materials within the warehouse, which may include raw product, dry goods, or finished goods

Interested candidates should bring their resume and two forms of identification to the job fair and be prepared to conduct brief on-site interviews. The right candidates may even be hired on the spot!

Fresh Express benefits include a $600 sign-on bonus, full medical benefits, opportunities for advancement and $600 referral bonuses. To learn more about the July 14 on-site job fairs and working at Fresh Express, visit freshexpress.com/careers or follow #freshopportunities on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

