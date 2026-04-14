Fresh Express® Chopped Kits Named a 2026 Best New Product by Progressive Grocer

Award-winning lineup delivers bold, globally inspired flavors and restaurant-quality meals in minutes

ORLANDO, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express®, the brand leader in value-added salads, has been recognized by Progressive Grocer as a 2026 Editors' Picks Best New Product for its lineup of Chopped Salad Kits, further reinforcing its leadership in driving innovation and growth in the packaged salad category.

Fresh Express named in Progressive Grocer's Editor's Picks Awards

The Progressive Grocer Editor's Picks Awards honor standout products that are reshaping grocery through consumer relevance, innovation and measurable category impact. Fresh Express was recognized for delivering a new standard in flavor-forward, convenient meal solutions that resonate with today's shoppers.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to redefining what a salad can be," said Fabian Pereira, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Fresh Express. "Today's consumer is looking for more—more flavor, more variety, and more meal solutions that fit seamlessly into their lifestyle. Our Chopped Kits deliver exactly that: restaurant-quality experiences made simple."

Award-Winning Chopped Kit Lineup

The recognized lineup showcases Fresh Express' focus on global inspiration, premium ingredients and craveable flavor profiles:

Farmhouse Ranch – A modern take on a classic, featuring garlic brioche croutons, crispy seasoned onions and a rich, creamy ranch.

– A modern take on a classic, featuring garlic brioche croutons, crispy seasoned onions and a rich, creamy ranch. Creamy Goddess – A bold, Mexican-inspired flavor profile tapping into growing demand for globally influenced cuisine.

– A bold, Mexican-inspired flavor profile tapping into growing demand for globally influenced cuisine. Orange Sesame – A vibrant, Asian-inspired kit with a zesty vinaigrette and layered textures.

– A vibrant, Asian-inspired kit with a zesty vinaigrette and layered textures. Mediterranean Herb– A fresh, balanced option inspired by Mediterranean flavors, with feta, chickpeas and herb-forward dressing.

Driving Category Growth Through Innovation

Fresh Express continues to lead the category it pioneered by delivering high-impact innovation that expands usage occasions and attracts new consumers to packaged salads.

With more than 14 million consumers served weekly and over 100 varieties of fresh, ready-to-eat products, the brand remains at the forefront of transforming salads from a side dish into a center-of-plate meal solution.

For more information, visit www.freshexpress.com.

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in value-added salads, committed to delivering fresh, convenient, ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. As the pioneer of the packaged salad category with its innovative Keep Crisp® bag, Fresh Express has made fresh, high-quality salads accessible to consumers nationwide. Today, the brand continues to innovate with over 100 varieties designed to meet modern consumer needs for flavor, convenience and nutrition.

About Progressive Grocer

For more than 100 years, Progressive Grocer has been the leading source of business intelligence for the food retail industry, delivering award-winning journalism, research and live-event experiences that inform, connect and empower grocery leaders across North America.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is a premier business intelligence company providing insightful information and actionable connections that help business leaders and their teams drive growth across the retail, consumer goods, technology, healthcare, and hospitality industries.

SOURCE Fresh Express