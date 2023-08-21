Fresh Express Kicks Off Football Season with Inaugural Healthy Game Day Promotion

News provided by

Fresh Express

21 Aug, 2023, 08:04 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for football season, Fresh Express®, the brand leader in value added salads, is kicking off its first-ever Healthy Game Day promotion to help sports fans everywhere create a winning game day spread. As part of the online and social promotion celebrating better-for-you versions of beloved game day recipes, consumers are invited to enter a contest for the chance to win a range of prizes.

Continue Reading
Fresh Express Kicks Off Football Season with Inaugural Healthy Game Day Promotion
Fresh Express Kicks Off Football Season with Inaugural Healthy Game Day Promotion

Fresh Express offers more than 100 varieties of innovative and healthy salads, including fresh, leafy greens, as well as premium, chef-crafted salad kits, such as the Mexican Style Chopped Kit and Kickin' Bacon Ranch Chopped Kit. The brand's website also offers more than 330 online recipes, including a variety of recipes perfect for any tailgate or homegate celebration, such as a Game Day Taco Dip, Cowboy Caviar Dip, Game Day BLT Caesar Cups and Kickin' Oven Baked Beef Sliders.

"Whether cheering on your favorite team at home or in-person, food is a key component of the celebratory game day experience," said Robin Bell, marketing manager at Fresh Express. "We hope this promotion inspires fans to enjoy healthier versions of their favorite game day finger foods, snacks, dips and more using our lineup of fresh, delicious and versatile salad products."

From August 21 until September 10, Fresh Express will share unique game day recipes on its social channels and encourage consumers to submit a photo of their winning game day recipes with the hashtag #HealthyGameDay for a chance to win prizes.

At the end of the three-week promotion, Fresh Express will randomly select three winners to win a game day grand prize worth more than $1,000, including a portable propane gas grill, Fresh Express product coupons, kitchen tools and gear, and more.

Fresh Express salad blends and kits are available in the refrigerated produce department at your favorite grocery store, with a suggested retail price of $3.99. Learn more about Fresh Express at www.freshexpress.com.

About Fresh Express®
Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.

SOURCE Fresh Express

Also from this source

Fresh Express Launches Salad and Chopped Kit Flavors Inspired by Beloved International Cuisine

Fresh Express Spotlights America's Favorite Salad Flavor with Annual Caesar Celebration Promotion

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.