Fresh Off Successful Theatrical Run, Great American Media Announces Another Sweet Christmas, Starring Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison, Streams Exclusively on Great American Pure Flix, Beginning December 18, Premieres on Great American Family and GFAM+, December 20

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media proudly announces the premiere of its first-ever theatrical release, Another Sweet Christmas, a heartwarming comedy that charmed audiences in theaters nationwide and now makes its exclusive broadcast and streaming debut on Great American Media platforms just in time for Christmas. Another Sweet Christmas streams exclusively on Great American Pure Flix, beginning Thursday, December 18 , and premieres on Great American Family and GFAM+, Saturday, December 20 (8 p.m. ET) . The new film reunites Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison, reprising their roles as "Sophie" and "Sam." The sequel is part of the milestone anniversary of Great American Christmas, celebrating five years of Original stories rooted in faith, family, love, hope, and joy. Christmas as it is meant to be.

Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison aren’t Just Married – they are Just Merry -- in Another Sweet Christmas, an Original movie streaming exclusively on Great American Pure Flix, Thursday, December 18, and premiering on Great American Family and GFAM+, Saturday, December 20 (8 p.m. ET). Photo: Courtesy of Great American Media 2025 (Photographer: Garrett Lobaugh)

"The release of Another Sweet Christmas marked another milestone for Great American Media, and we were thrilled to have fans experience the premiere and together in theaters," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "We are now excited to bring Another Sweet Christmas exclusively into living rooms across the country through our linear and streaming platforms. There is tremendous appetite for the content we are creating, which will always celebrate faith, family, and country, continues to grow, and Candace's productions remain a defining example of our brand" Abbott concluded.

In Another Sweet Christmas, when Sophie (Bure) and Sam's (Mathison) picture-perfect love story is transformed into a Christmas movie, their hometown of Waynesbridge, Washington, becomes a dazzling holiday film set. But as the spotlight grows brighter real-life challenges soon follow. As they navigate the pressures of expectation, will Sophie and Sam's real-life wedding have to be re-written? Only they can answer the question every great love story faces: what lasts when the cameras stop rolling? Overflowing with cherished traditions, laughter, and unforgettable mistletoe moments, Another Sweet Christmas is more than a movie — it's a celebration of love, commitment and the true spirit of the season.

"Another Sweet Christmas embodies everything we love about the season—family, faith, romance, and Christmas spirit. I am thrilled even more that now our viewers get to see the movie on Great American Family, GFAM+, and Great American Pure Flix," added Candace Cameron Bure, CEO, CandyRock Entertainment.

"The story is warm, funny, and filled with heart. I think audiences will love it," added Cameron Mathison.

Another Sweet Christmas is a Syrup Studios production in association with CandyRock Entertainment. Rob Lycar Produces and Paula Elle directs an original screenplay by Robin Dunne and Arcade Riley. Executive Producers include Candace Cameron Bure, Jeffery Brooks, Ford Englerth, Holly A. Hines, Eric Jarboe, Gerald Webb, Paula Elle, and Trevor McWhinney. Supervising Producers include Michael Shepard and Jonathan Shore, with Trudi Thorwaldson and Shelby Gilraine serving as Associate Producers.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on GFam+ app. Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices. Connect with Great American Media on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube TV, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT CANDYROCK ENTERTAINMENT:

CandyRock Enterprises is a joint venture between award winning actress, producer and New York Times bestselling author Candace Cameron Bure and the full-service development and execution team behind Redrock Entertainment, Ford Englerth and Jeffery Brooks. CandyRock's Entertainment division develops, produces, and distributes television projects, lifestyle programming and feature length films with an emphasis on family-friendly content. Instagram: @CandyRock.Entertainment

ABOUT SYRUP STUDIOS:

Syrup Studios is a Canadian deficit-financing studio focused on exceptional films, series, and international co-productions for global audiences. Syrup's highly tailored approach to developing, financing, producing, and distributing content through entrepreneurial business models brings each compelling story to life.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

818.415.3784

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Media