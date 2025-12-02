Great American Media CEO Bill Abbott Reflects on the Honor of Broadcasting His Third National Christmas Tree Lighting

Abbott views the ceremony as a moment of unity for the entire country

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media CEO Bill Abbott will once again bring the National Christmas Tree Lighting to viewers across the country, marking the third ceremony he has helped share on national television. For Abbott, the tradition has always represented a moment Americans can experience together, surrounded by the beauty of the tree in President's Park and the 59 state and territory trees that symbolize the season's spirit of peace, hope, love, and faith.

Bill Abbott, CEO of Great American Media, returns to host his third National Christmas Tree Lighting. The 2025 ceremony takes place Thursday, Dec. 4 on the Ellipse at The White House and President’s Park. The broadcast premieres Friday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on Great American Family and will also stream on Great American Pure Flix through January 2026.

Abbott first worked with the National Park Foundation to bring the ceremony to television during his previous network leadership, airing President Obama's final tree lighting and President Trump's first. When he launched Great American Media, he hoped the company would one day help carry the tradition forward. When the opportunity became available, the network pursued it immediately.

"I've always felt the National Christmas Tree Lighting reflects the best of the season and brings people together," Abbott said. "Earlier in my career, I was honored to help share President Obama's last and President Trump's first ceremonies with the country."

"From the moment we founded Great American Media, I hoped we'd have the chance to bring this tradition to our viewers. Our mission has always been to celebrate faith, family, and country, and this event captures all three. When the opportunity came, we were thrilled to say yes."

Great American Family continues to grow quickly, supported by Great American Pure Flix, a subscription video on demand service, and GFam+, a 24/7 commercial free streaming service.

